Lincoln Project co-founder: Republicans suffer from 'fear of mean tweets'

More
Republican strategist and Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson discusses the Bob Woodward book, President Donald Trump’s pandemic response, and why Republican leaders stand with the president.
5:50 | 09/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lincoln Project co-founder: Republicans suffer from 'fear of mean tweets'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:50","description":"Republican strategist and Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson discusses the Bob Woodward book, President Donald Trump’s pandemic response, and why Republican leaders stand with the president.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"72916202","title":"Lincoln Project co-founder: Republicans suffer from 'fear of mean tweets'","url":"/Politics/video/lincoln-project-founder-republicans-suffer-fear-tweets-72916202"}