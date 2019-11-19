Transcript for Lt. Col. Vindman addresses his father: ‘I will be fine for telling the truth’

I want to take a moment to recognize the courage of my colleagues were appeared an are scheduled to appear before this committee. I want to say that the character attacks on these distinguished an honorable public servants. Is reprehensible. It is natural to disagree and engage in spirited debate this has been the custom. Of our country since the time or for electronic filers. But we are better than personal attacks. The uniform I Wear today is that a that you united states army is that of the united states army. The members of our all volunteer force are made up of a patchwork of people from all ethnic cities. Regions has socioeconomic programs backgrounds who come together under common oath to protect and defend the constitution of the United States of America. We do not serve any political party we serve the nation. I'm humbled to come before you today as one of the many who serve in most distinguished and enable military in the world. A army's only profession I've ever known. As a young man I decided it wanted to spend my life serving this nation and gave my family decade my family's refuge from a power Karen oppression. For the last forty years it has been and are nurture and to represented to protect this great country. Next month will mark forty years since my family rafting in the United States as refugees. When my father was 47 years old he left behind his entire life. And the only home he had ever known to star over Munich in the United States so his three sons could have a better answer and safer lives. His courageous decision inspired a deep sense of gratitude and my Brothers and myself. And instilled in us a sense of duty and service. All three of us have served or currently serving in the military. Might little brother stood behind me here today. I think our collective military service is a special part of our milk our family's history and a story in America. I also recognize that my simple act ever appearing here today just like the courage of my colleagues. Who have also truthfully testified before this committee would not be tolerated and in many places around the world. In Russia. My act of expressing concern through a chain of command in an official and private channel would have severe personal professional repercussions. And offering public testimony. Involving the president would surely cost me my life. I'm grateful to my dollars for my father's a brave act of hope forty years ago and for the privilege of being an American citizen and public servant. Where it can live free. And free of fear. For mining and my family's safety. I'm sitting here today in the US capitol. Talking to our elected professionals. Tartan Charlotte to professionals is proof that you made the right decision forty years ago to leave the Soviet Union. Come here to the United States of America in search of a better life for our family. Do not worry. I will be fine for telling the truth thank you getting for your consideration. I'll be happy to answer questions.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.