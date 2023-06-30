Man with Jan. 6 warrant arrested near Obama DC home

Taylor Taranto, 37, was arrested by the Metropolitan Police Department and charged with Fugitive from Justice, pursuant to an arrest warrant, according to a statement from the agency.

June 30, 2023

