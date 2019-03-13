Transcript for Manafort faces 81 months behind bars

Paul Mann a port sent into an additional 43 month never eight years in prison total. When combined with his earlier sentence in Virginia last week sitting in the DC courtroom the judge deciding the 69 year old will spend three and half years behind bars for crimes including conspiracy obstruction of justice and money laundering. Crimes he pleaded guilty to as part of a plea deal with special counsel investigators the prosecutors say he then violated by continuing to lie to them. That time include his conviction for witness tampering to. Leaving court though his lawyer disappointed. Touch Harry. I really unnecessary. In court man afford read from the same statement he gave the judge in Virginia telling Jackson. My life personally and professionally is in shambles as an ordeal I'm responsible for I ask for your compassion. And while he received compassion from the president's. I feel very badly football metaphor think it's ever said. Situation. The former drum campaign chairman's lies clearly troubling to the judge. Telling him. Saying I am sorry I got cot is not an inspiring plea for leniency and she emphasized that while this case is not about Russia collusion. She called man a force attorneys citing of the non collision Contra anon. On set but are. Minutes after coming in a port was sentenced here in DC on this federal crimes he was indicted in New York on state charges including mortgage fraud and conspiracy. And a president comes at today having given a part in a in a port a second thought if he decided to do so in a port could still face prison time on those state charges if convicted. I US district court street Marshall ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.