McCarthy faces demands from some Republicans that could threaten his speakership

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is expected to endorse an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his son Hunter's business dealings, sources tell ABC News.

September 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live