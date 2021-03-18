Transcript for Members of Congress testify on anti-Asian hate

Over a year Asian Americans have been fighting an additional buyer is a cheat and bigotry. Anti Asian rhetoric. I trying to virus common flu misinformation. Racism. At what Asian Americans traumatize and fearful their lights. There's nothing nothing we can say to date there were pieced back together the shattered lives of the victim walked once. There's nothing we can do that would give them the solace they deserve nothing we can provide that what he would begin to make sense of this senseless tragedy. Egypt and. Bloody murder. Pothole. Murder. Knowlton Tana face slashed with a blade from ear to ear. And 89 year old woman set on fire. Kind of top own up a professional jazz pianist beaten so badly he can no longer play piano. And now certain Asian people shot dead in Georgia two days ago six of whom are women. The heat. The highest and the attacks that we've seen against the Asian American community are unacceptable. And they must be stopped. This is off and let's look lacing our political discourse. And it's contrary to the values that America stands for. This should not have to be set but I want to be very clear. No American Amy raise or ask me what is responsible political in nineteen condemning. The virus does not discriminate. It affects every one act. I was speaking to a pollster during the recent elections and I asked him why when I see polling results broken down by race do I so rarely see Asian Americans as a separate category. He heard my question he looked me dead any I'm he said because Asian Americans are considered statistically insignificant. Statistically insignificant. Now you're listening to me here by virtue of your own elections are more familiar with the intricacies appalling and I so undoubtedly you already know what this means. Statistically insignificant literally means we don't matter. We as Asian Americans have come to this country because we believe in the American dream. Many of us it succeeded and some of us are even the front line health care workers upon whom we've all come to depend. Art community is leading we aren't keen and for the last year we've been screaming Al were helped. Asian American discrimination however is not new in this country. From the 1882 Chinese exclusion acts of the World War II incarceration and a Japanese Americans. I'm from a 1975. Police brutality. In Manhattan's Chinatown and the 1980 who murder of Vincent Sharon. Discrimination against Asian Americans is a shameful part art history. But what we can say. And should say clearly unambiguously is that blaming the API community where public health crisis is racist and wrong. And continuing to create our fellow Americans as others. Only further. Divide our country at a time when we should be pushing holding hugging and our nation with all our might until it gives up its founding ideals of equality. Adjusters for all.

