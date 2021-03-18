-
Now Playing: Atlanta shooting spurs fear among Asian Americans
-
Now Playing: NYPD increasing patrols in Asian American communities following Tuesday's killings
-
Now Playing: Alleged Atlanta spa shooter claims killing spree was not race related
-
Now Playing: Deb Haaland sworn in as interior secretary
-
Now Playing: Fauci, CDC director testify before Congress on pandemic latest
-
Now Playing: Biden says Putin will ‘pay a price’ for trying to help Trump win election
-
Now Playing: Biden discusses COVID-19 relief bill as Americans begin to receive stimulus checks
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, March 17, 2021
-
Now Playing: Top US officials underline importance of alliance with South Korea
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Investigation into shooting rampage in Atlanta
-
Now Playing: Florida Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar on immigration
-
Now Playing: Immigration bill faces an uphill battle in Congress as more migrants make their way to the border
-
Now Playing: Lady Bird Johnson’s revealing audio diaries
-
Now Playing: George Stephanopoulos discusses exclusive interview with President Biden
-
Now Playing: Washington reacts to Atlanta spa shootings
-
Now Playing: Jon Karl discusses Biden administration's handling of COVID-19, US-Mexico border
-
Now Playing: President Joe Biden discusses what's next on his legislative agenda
-
Now Playing: Jonathan Karl talks about his book, ‘Front Row at the Trump Show’
-
Now Playing: Biden on crisis at southern border: 'Don't come over'