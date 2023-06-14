Merrick Garland makes 1st public remarks after Trump's arraignment

Attorney General Merrick Garland defended special counsel Jack Smith's credibility in the handling of former President Donald Trump's indictment.

June 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live