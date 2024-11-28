Mexico's president says its 'position is not to close borders' after Trump's claim

President-elect Donald Trump spoke with Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum by phone on Wednesday. But it's unclear if they share the same vision on migration.

November 28, 2024

