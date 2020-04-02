Why Mike Bloomberg is sitting out the Iowa caucuses

More
ABC News Tom Llamas speaks to Bloomberg campaign national spokesperson Sabrina Singh about how Michael Bloomberg charted his own path to the 2020 presidential race.
5:20 | 02/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Why Mike Bloomberg is sitting out the Iowa caucuses

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:20","description":"ABC News Tom Llamas speaks to Bloomberg campaign national spokesperson Sabrina Singh about how Michael Bloomberg charted his own path to the 2020 presidential race.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"68735384","title":"Why Mike Bloomberg is sitting out the Iowa caucuses","url":"/Politics/video/mike-bloomberg-sitting-iowa-caucuses-68735384"}