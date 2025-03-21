Southwest plane aborts takeoff after mistaking taxiway for runway

The latest aviation incident, this time in Orlando, comes as authorities are revealing what they say happened during a fiery crash landing of a Delta Airlines jet in Toronto last month.

March 21, 2025

