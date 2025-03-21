Elon Musk visits Pentagon for meeting with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

ABC News’ Selina Wang and Luis Martinez, as well as contributor Mick Mulroy, discuss the meeting.

March 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live