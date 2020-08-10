Transcript for Mike Pence fly moment gets attention at vice presidential debate

There's Joseph Biden said that he believes that law enforcement has an implicit. Bias against minorities. Is is a great insult. To the men and women who serve in law enforcement I want everyone knows who puts on the uniform law enforcement every day. The president trunk and fire stand with you. It is remarkable that. There when senator Tim Scott tried to pass a police reform bill brought together a group of Republicans and Democrats senator Harris. You got up and walked out of the wrong. And then you filibuster senator. A two Scott's bill on the senate floor that would've provided new accountability new repeat resources but we don't have to choose between supporting law enforcement. Proving public safety and supporting our African American major us for all of our minorities.

