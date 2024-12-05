Musk and Ramaswamy meet with GOP lawmakers to discuss federal spending

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy met with Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill to discuss their plans to cut as much as $2 trillion from the federal budget of what they called waste.

December 5, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live