Nancy Pelosi's husband 'violently assaulted' in home, suspect in custody

Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was "violently assaulted" by someone who broke into his San Francisco home early Friday.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live