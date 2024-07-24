Netanyahu speaks to Congress amid political tensions over war in Gaza

The Israeli Prime Minister's speech came as he has so far rejected President Joe Biden's proposal for a cease-fire that would free the hostages Hamas still holds -- as part of a regional peace plan.

July 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live