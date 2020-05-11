Transcript for Nevada AG gives update on ballot counting, thanks election workers

Let's turn out to another state. Where it's just a razor thin margin and vote still being counted today in Nevada brings up to speed on the very latest from that critical state Nevada's attorney general. Aaron Ford. There's attorney general thanks very much for joining us on ABC news lives. The edu. And so just I just give us the breakdown as we say what the where does the vote in your state in Nevada stand right now on how to count going. Well first and those who live music that I'm Seau wants the government couldn't crowd of Nevada's elections this year. All of the evidence weather's been present in court otherwise shows and status and deputy three. There are safe and secure election Internet event have been able to exercise costs whose rights to vote. During this pandemic. And also won a city we should be giving combinations are not. Condemnations to our elections workers who are doing Newman's work or not I was sure that this vote's correct. To your question we're really Arlo and about it is still counting male relatives that are collected on or after Election Day so long they were postmarked. I election. This includes a lot of boats from mail ballots that were dropped off our polling places on Election Day and includes bold step up from those who were registered on Election Day. Through the same date a voter registration process and it includes provisional ballots so those are big time right now. And we expect our daily. And when you expect. The process. To be completed we've heard today from Clark County that the votes will be counted into the weekend. She. Well there of these a requirement that by anybody outnumbered twelve to have to be done and hurt the Clark County registrars say that he intends and obviously by. But people working around clock. County's ballots to ensure that every law local gas is also being held. Absolutely and in Nevada so many plays around the country right across the country as you say the work. Of those election workers is just is so admirable and were were lucky to have them doing it. But now. You are really in the spotlight right now such an important state so close voters around occurred around the world there are waiting these results. Bad as you might expect having some fun with Nevada on social media we're gonna take a look a little bit of these means that are out there from utopia. Does one example of the means about that that slot that. We're Jersey and DMV there and give bush you know be having fun but they're also. Wondering they're getting anxious NAFTA because there on one side or the other what is it all this attention and how Nevada. Coming out and it. Well my credit card so those tweeted about it not though he right about there yeah. I couldn't ask you can listen. It's gonna take some time thugs it's taken longer than normal this year every. Get registered voter and are they received another and I. Of those voters chose to use that in Oakland it's a processing them is going to take time because our elections officials must ensure that no person. That's more than one vote. And how do you think and also applies to solve the big time now because we have these safeguards in place to prevent voter fraud. Such as signature rare occasions and beauty bar codes and so we are determined to ensure that we continue our street they are safe and secure elections here and I want to again the minute election workers or insurance. And I think this election with everybody watching it it's a lesson for us all on that process but let me turn. To a serious matter the trump campaign. Is talking about legal action that they they want the counting a ballots. In Nevada to stop claiming. That dead people have had vote scouted the people voted in Clark County moved out of Clark County are you looking. At those accusations. Have there been those kinds of problems. We have heard this before we've seen the drug administration worked three times. And we defeated him three times there have been a lawsuit on this we were likewise. A defeat them but let me be clear on the inside of the the voting process and processed or election workers looking. Looking for fraud Hoosier that is not a parent and it does my office who prosecuted as we already once before or millions of doing on the 26 the election. We meet again need to ensure the safe and secure election similar product albeit an animal is something that we salute fixes. All right Nevada attorney general Aaron Ford will be watching what the whole world thanks very much for being with us. Thanks so much.

