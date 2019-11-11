Transcript for Nikki Haley’s bombshell allegations

That's not explosive allegation from former ambassador Nikki Haley she claims the former secretary of state. And White House chief of staff tried to recruit her to undermine president trump to quote save the country he Lee made it clear she plans to support the president 120. As the impeachment investigation goes public this week. ABC's negative breezy and joins us with a new. Good morning nine at public hearings in the impeachment inquiry begin Wednesday first stop will be William Taylor. America's top diplomat in Ukraine he's Ari testified behind closed doors that it was his clear understanding. There was a quid pro clown. The impeachment inquiry about to enter a new phase going public this week. Expected up first William Taylor the top diplomat in Ukraine who Ari testified behind closed doors. It was clear millions in military aid would be withheld and less there was an investigation into the president's political rivals. An arrangement Taylor called three easy this is a very strong case of bribery. Republicans want to hear from the anonymous whistle blower who first raised the flag but they don't call the whistle blower in the house. This thing is dead on arrival in the senate. These come as a former UN ambassador Nikki Haley in a new man wore out this week claims former secretary of state Rex Tillerson and White House chief of staff John Kelly. Undermined and ignored the president because they were trying to save the country. Haley spoke to CBS Sunday morning about that exchange. I definitely happen it absolutely happened and instead of saying that to me they should have been saying that to the president. Not asking me to join them on there. Side bar planned it shouldn't then coat tell the president what your differences are and quit if you don't like what he's doing but to undermine a president. Is really a very dangerous thing and it goes against the constitution and it goes against what the American people want that was his offense of. And now the New York Times is reporting a lawyer for one of Rudy Giuliani's and diet associates told them. Giuliani directed him to deliver an ultimatum to Ukrainian government that the US would freeze aid if the country did not investigate Joseph Biden and his son hunter. There is no evidence gel or Hunter Biden haven't done anything wrong and president trump and Rudy Giuliani has repeatedly denied these claims Mona. Time mag and thank you for that report.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.