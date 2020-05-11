Transcript for North Carolina AG Josh Stein gives updates on the election

Putting it in North Carolina nudge me Norman's knowledge in. Paid George gap president trump still up by about 76000 votes. We have learned today that there are just over 40000 outstanding provisional ballots. And then there are those 1161000. Outstanding mail in ballots and we have learned more about the demographic. Of those outstanding mail in ballots the breakdown by party Democrats and independents each account for just under 40%. Republicans account for just over. 40% with those numbers Joseph Biden would need to win not only all of those Democrat voters but also all of the independent. And even some of that Republicans that would be tougher and the do not completely impossible. But it would be top and with the November 12 deadline here in North Carolina this one of those states. As people are are questioning why it is that the vote take so long to get those final numbers North Carolina as one of the latest that lies in the country. State officials here want to make sure everyone who requested a mail in ballot at president. Planning at time to make sure that that is able to get back to that and is longer than postmarked on or before election night and that of course includes overseas and military voters. As long as they were postmarked on or before election night they have until next week. To a rise in they'll be counted on the fault the thirteenth and apple have the final results. Occasionally things treasurer she had a North Carolina official of this right now Josh time the attorney general. North Carolina. Generous I thanks for joining us right now give us the latest from your perspective on where things stand with account which we be expecting in the coming days. I think they're deserves a very accurate. I bounce house usually. The provisional ballots that are cast of that forty couple 42044000. Members crowds. And heading to garner as being ineligible for some reason that this order Arabs are we don't anticipate all of those about being added to the external. And then the 120000. Mail in ballots and number of those people actually cast their vote votes on election bearing. We won't know exactly how many for another day were student. And then there's no obligation anymore and requested a mail in ballot necessarily send it in. So the total number. Votes outstanding. Is going to be substantially less than a 160000. Yeah. Them all together and how is your press is gone gone overall I know you had. Tremendous amounts of vote coming in early well over 90% of the 2016 turnaround. It just massive hurdles 175%. Eligible voters are registered murders cast their ballot this year which is without any precedent in North Carolina mr. they're a really strong turnout. And frankly around. That turn out just demonstrating how incredibly politically competitive us last politically divided we are as a state and we. Elected president trotman our democratic governor Roy Cooper. Assuming that numbers go home for trump. Is not final yet. But the point is we're just debate he didn't stay I can speak with expertise the last. Leading in my race are fifty or 1% about it and it just it makes it incumbent upon all elected officials and North Carolina are really. Over their ears and hearts the other side you can try to achieve some meeting. We'll change people. I'm glad you said that because we're having a discussion here in the city before you came on about what look at the commune in Washington if if four rice risen body goes on to win facing a Republican senate how is that. Going to work to fill out a little more for us how it's worked for you in the state of North Carolina that is deeply split estate as you can half. No one I'm making it can't see it definitely is challenging there are fundamental differences between the organs. But there have been many instances where we find areas of agreement you know tackling here -- epidemic passing laws against overprescribed. North Carolina went largest backlogs and by contestants sexual assault kits or lose in the country. We've worked together to lull tracking system and raise the funds get better preparation for the legislature to eliminate are all so. It's about finding those areas of commonality and trying to develop a good working relationship of mutual respect surrogate army issued through it we differ. Doesn't have to dissolve a back room. Easier on the state level than in Washington. Yeah I'm not super easy anywhere but it has to be but. We have to have net net whenever you get what we will never get Ayers needle out commitment on both sides. And that's what I'm trying to do our try to serve as attorney general and I think that's a lesson learned well for all of America. Generous time thanks for your time today.

