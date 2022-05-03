North Carolina voters head to the polls

Chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party, Michael Whatley joins ABC News Live to discuss the value of a Trump endorsement, as well as his thoughts on SCOTUS potentially overturning Roe v. Wade.

