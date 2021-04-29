Transcript for By the Numbers: President Biden’s unique address to Congress

It president Biden's first address to a joint session of congress tonight we take these historic speeches and why this stands out. I didn't numbers on his 99 day in office president Biden makes his first joint address this president as a senator for 36 years and vice president for eight years Biden has attended a state of the union and joined addresses of eight different presidents but you. Now ex sister in Italy Dearborn and 16100 people would intended joint address but because of the pandemic. That number was reduced to about 200 and leaves many cabinet members watching virtually no designated survivor was necessary also unique to this moment. For the first time in US history that two people sitting behind a president during address our women. And finally as Biden he's the 100 day milestone his approval rating stands at 52%. According to an ABC news Washington Post cold. That's ten percentage points about president trumps approval of this point in his presidency but. It also makes try to discern the least popular president after a hundred days and we've seen in modern times.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.