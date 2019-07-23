Transcript for Officer fired for suggesting AOC should be shot

Can Louisiana police officers were fired over a FaceBook post suggesting that congresswoman Alexandria cost you Cortez should be shot. One of the officers called a caught your court has a quote vile 88. Who needs around and I don't mean the kind she used to surf when she was a bartender the other officer was fired for liking the post neither will face criminal charges. It's no charges will be filed against the other main player in the a sap rocky case that you were born rapper. Has been held a but not charged since July 5 in Sweden following a street fight last month. He says he was acting in self defense when a man harassed him. And his onto rocks but Swedish authorities say it was the other man who was defending himself. An online petition calling for a sep Rockies release has more than 600000. Signatures.

