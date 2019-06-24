Transcript for Oregon State Police called to bring Republican senators back for climate vote

We turn to or again where Republican senator is literally went MIA fleeing the state. So Democrats wouldn't be able to vote on a bill on climate change so I want to go to Dan McCarthy in Salem Oregon with more. Kimberly the organ senate convenes at 10 o'clock this morning Pacific standard time however all indications are that the Oregon senate Republicans are not going to be at the capitol. It's day five of their walk outside of a controversial house built Swanee Swanee and now the race is on for the Democrats to get them back to war. Organ Senate Minority Leader told us that his fellow Republicans will be staying out of state today. They're doing so and opposition of a climate change bill they claim is bad for local businesses. Minority leaders want the cap and trade bill to go to the voters and with eleven senators missing there aren't enough members to call for a vote on the bill in the senate. That brought supporters of the missing senators as well as opponents of the cap and trade bill to the capital both days this weekend. The capital was closed Saturday due to a safety threat. Militia members threatening to come to the capital after Governor Brown announced she would use state police to track down the missing senators. However on Sunday democratic senators came to work and called on Republicans to do the same. The democratic majorities office tells us that there are more than a hundred bills still waiting to be voted on by these senators in session ends on June 30. Kimberly. All right thank you Dana appreciate those updates.

