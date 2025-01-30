Patel ‘fails’ to protect FBI agents who worked on Jack Smith case

Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut pressed FBI director nominee Kash Patel on if he would prosecute the agents assigned to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s case against Donald Trump.

January 30, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live