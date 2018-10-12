Transcript for Pelosi, Schumer expected to meet with Trump amid battle over border funding

And. Interim on this Monday on Devin Dwyer joining our deputy political director Mary Alice park's great to have you with us up get a good weekend we launch off. Into the tale ended December carefully we can already say that connects with a huge list of things to do. For this congress before they get out of town for the holiday. The list is growing take a look here just in the next nine days. Our congress needs to fund the government to avoid a shutdown they need to deal with the situation. Over the set southern border wall that the president has been demanding there's a lot of taco for right now. Over punishing Saudi Arabia are for the killing of Jamal car show be. There's talk of if finalizing the farm bill which of course is critical for food stamps in this country and farm subsidies. Now there's talk about protecting Robert Mueller. On and other parts of the list they need to extend the flood insurance program they need to deal with a sexual harassment policy. On Capitol Hill and they're talking about yes dealing with a wildfire relief from that ethic while first season Mary Alice. I think we talk about this a lot with. You know with with congress this is than one of the least productive congresses in some time. On it but it's it's there's a whole bunch of impact will step that needs to be done in just nine days. What's amazing is that this week. When it we are coming just days after this incredible flood of very partisan news. Talk about whether the president and his former associates are in great legal and political peril this week looking at that last. Congress needs a whole bunch of bipartisan. Work and it's interesting every single one of those bullet points include some bipartisan support. We've seen members are on either side I'm pretty favre's stretches of the wings the two parties come together an agreement over. For instance something to do with Saudi Arabia I that was listed or wild are relieved the farm belt. So we could it end up seeing both parties worked together very closely this week and that will be very jarring with. There's sort of whole armed terrorists or hand of the news in the headlines body. This is a light out. Asked her Rauf for Republicans controlling both chambers of congress and there's only so much time. Left on the clock before these guys want to get out of town for the holidays let's bring in our senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce who is in the thick of it all right now on the sprint to the finish Mary. Let's start with the big elephant in the room we've talked about here in the briefing room for the past few weeks but it's this dispute over what to do about the president's border wall. Yesterday on the Sunday shows we heard Lindsey Graham. Senator of South Carolina basically appeal to the president to dig in not give up. On his number five billion dollars are you seeing any movement that Democrats are willing to play ball. It is real hard to see how the president's going to get that five billion number that he is looking for and why you see many Republicans like Lindsey Graham and others coming out and and pushing for that hoping. That Republicans can finally help the president fulfill that promise to his supporters to build the wall. It is hard to see though Democrats wanting to give any wiggle room here to the president on this remember what's on the table here. Democrats previously have agreed to one point six billion that of course is a far cry from what the president asking for and that funding would largely go. To boosted border security talking about. No more more man power drones more technology on the border more fencing but that is not the brick and mortar wall that the president has promised his supporters. And the president doesn't necessarily have as much leverage years he's had. In previous fights over funding and of course remember that back clock is ticking. They need to get this done before the 21 that's the new deadline that they have to from a government after that. Democrats are in charge here in the house will become increasingly more difficult. For the president to get any kind of while funding but right now you know both sides are digging in not just Republicans or Democrats do and it's hard to see. Out where had they they will be able to compromise and on what number. All of this is gonna come to ahead Mary tomorrow at this time just before we come on the air tomorrow I'm Nancy Pelosi Chuck Schumer in the top two Democrats in congress. We'll go to the White House for a one on one meeting with president from. What are you hearing from both of those offices. As to how they plan to go into this meaning you talk about leverage the president not having. As much as he once did perhaps. Do you get the sense that Democrats are looking to drive a hard bargain. I think our bargaining deet and they'll be very interesting to see how they play this meeting remember the president. Has previously. You know sort of turned away from his own party decides with check in Nancy as he calls and they have had success the democratic leaders. In the past at huddling with the president making personal appeals to him to get into to kind of move to their side of debates we've seen that in the past. Whether we will seek any of that tomorrow. Remains to be seen but you know Democrats are gonna happen GAAP JJ unit try to explain to the present how we can sell. Whatever deal they ultimately get to his supporters how we can drank get. Republicans on board with what I assume is what Democrats want to be lower number than what Republicans and the president originally. Have said they want a lot of this comes down to not just you know finding a compromise but how to spin this right now both citing come out. Claiming they have a win so we'll be looking very closely to see how the president. Sits down with both leaders here remember this is going to be the first what I suspect will be many meetings like this. As the president is going to have to at likely find some kind of way. To work with the Democrats wants to get anything done on any items and his agenda over the next two years. And Mary Alice you've been following the politics and some of these other items on the list that really will impact a lot of Americans lives the farm bill for example. Wired wildfire. Funding and support the flood insurance program. On what's your sense talking to Democrats and Republicans bipartisan support for all of these measures that we can actually get some of these items across the line before the end of the year. It's amazing that Democrats took control of the house for the new year and yet when you talk some on Capitol Hill they are eager to work across the I'll. They are quick to say that they want to be able to show the American people that they can govern they can pass legislation. And they can work with Republicans and even work with this White House to deliver an end to government. Uniting the merry was exactly right that the president probably is the moment the least amount of leverage in this negotiation. And some Democrats could it take advantage of that we're really not seeing that thrust largely I'm seeing Democrats say they want to just get things done and pass some bills. It's going to be really interest in the sexual harassment policy which is on the table after the need to movement in the past year. Congress looking to. Make lawmakers' pay their own settlements if they come to any sexual harassment settlements extend the power. Policy this protections of sexual harassment to interns in Capitol Hill offices really modernize that policy. That's one of the things that's on the table and of course the other big legislative. Good deal that is on the table right now is this criminal justice reform measure that would limit sentences reduced those mandatory sentences for drew low level drug offenders. Perhaps free several thousand already behind bars right now make. The prisoner recidivism rate lower Mary Alice this is something that has won the support from the coax. The Coke Brothers all the way to live within an hour as early and trust me it's so interesting that you have the White House Jared Kushner and the president supporting this legislation have the president's trip to take hosting and it. And working alongside Democrats to try to get this. Some movement at some traction on Capitol Hill the biggest roadblocks so far seems to be Mitch McConnell and you see there the president saying gold for it mixed. Encouraging the Republican senate leader to take up this bill. And Jordan Phelps has been leading our reporting on that want to bring in her into this conversation right now Jordan give us the latest and even working the phones this morning. On this criminal justice reform measure sort of its last gasp I think a lot of people are surprised that the president is backing this. The cokes are backing it Democrats are backing in that your Mitch McConnell say I don't know if we can get to it what what's actually going on here. Yet DeVon I hear from supporters inside and outside the White House that they are frustrated. With what they feel isn't miss handling of this bill by the Senate Leadership. I not only Mitch McConnell but I'm also hearing frustrations. Regarding senator Corning and that their heads and that they have not been. And really straightforward way making this whip count half and and have really moved the goalposts previously saying that they just needed to demonstrate that there were sixty votes for this. Now saying they want more consensus within the Republican conference. But DeVon this bill is not day yet. There is another chance eyes senator Ted Cruz came out crucially in supported this bill last week he had been a holdout. And there are some updated language that Republicans are set to I'll take a look at tomorrow and supporters tell me they're hopeful there could be new whip count after tomorrow's conference lunch. Hurts it's more a lot riding on tomorrow. For the funding measure and for some of these other items on the two lists OK Jordan and members stand by. I'm Mary Alice the other big story the striving the conversation today is. The chief of staff at the White House the big shake up over the weekend president from Saint John Kelly is on the way out. We thought we had a replacement and they cares a nice prisons chief of staff but it looks like we're back to the drawing board. I think the president thought he had a replacement skin and that was that was so interesting today it seemed as though the White House is waking up totally. Flat footed on shore who was gonna be the replacement you know it's obviously DC water cooler talk I'm not sure how much. It will resonate outside of the beltway. Except that it does create more and more of these headlines at the White House is often played with just about general chaos. On organization. Dysfunction and the president can't like knows they are continuing at a time. When the president needs to seem like he's on strong footing as he faces a democratic control house luncheon six. Chief of staff have such critical roles historically that the quarterback for the president's agenda that they gatekeeper to the president in the west wing these are people that. Make sure that the that the staff is operating a functioning well in the western that's one of the reasons why John Kelly the enforcer was brought in. And Tanzania that congress may try to get the president's agenda through on Capitol Hill in the president's point Manson who are some of the people there consider we'll take a look at the list ABC news reporting. A the president is back to the drawing board on this one lot of names floating about right now on seems to be changing by the hour this but congressman mark meadows and North Carolina is there Dave bossy the presence former deputy campaign chairman. Steve minutia in the Treasury Secretary Matt Whitaker he's acting attorney general his name is being thrown about of course OMB director Mick Maldini who has sort of told us he's not interested Abbott want to go back to marry Bruce quickly Mary does seem like mark meadows. Some of the president is particularly fond of heat that he sort of shares the president's. Disrupt her spirit if you will he was the head of the freedom caucus. That gave Paul Ryan so much trouble what what do you know about mark metals and what are you hearing and they're about his interest. Well he certainly has shown a capacity can work well with the president there they're certainly would not be as steep learning curve he's someone who knows congress swelling goes out this and is building operates and he. It would likely be able to with the work wit wit many members of congress helped the president in the White House sort of navigate Capitol Hill he has reportedly said that it would be an honor to serve. As chief of staff and that surprise some up here because it had seen the met has previously may not be that interested in the position but perhaps it seems he may be coming around. It would be interesting of course it would represent. Clearly be a strong voice for that the freedom caucus and there are that bad at far right side. Of convicted of capital hill within the White House but he in the presidential and work well together he of course. Also is no stranger to the media he often speaks with vaccine presents well on television something that. They we know sometimes the president appreciates and members of his staff but he could be a good voice for Republicans certainly the far right within the this White House and it does seem from what we're seeing the that mark meadows may become matter to the idea. Yes certainly if defector he scene it's it would be an incredible honor somebody also who knows about oversight house oversight which as Democrats take over. Might be very useful skill and knowledge set to have his presence can get under fire before monorail service or struck with a to get your take on this the president. There's a tweet for everything that the president hasn't does I was struck by this and remember this from from 2012 when president trump. I was very critical of Barack Obama for blowing through chiefs of staff three chiefs of staff of less than three years of being president. Part of the reason why Barack Obama can't manage to pass his agenda that was trump. As 2012. Nigeria's in the same boat. It's well my parents and actually that would look a lot more stable White House and in terms of turnover but it that your rate the president's in so many instances. Has basic percussion to the win has decide to be his own chief of staff on occasion his own. Press Secretary on occasion and you get the sense that I am. That bears are still coming up with ideas about where the direction of of this White House in his office and now. And speaking outside pressure from Capitol Hill on the White House in the new year one of the words. That was dropped over the weekend on the Sunday shows which we haven't heard a lot of until recently is the I word impeachment. Number of Democrats out there on the cables yesterday dropped that word they're thinking about it. Particularly in light of Robert Mueller and the southern district of New York sentencing memos from Friday this bombshell reports. Here's what does senator Chris Murphy a Democrat of Connecticut and Jerry Nadler Democrat of New York had to say about this yesterday tickle us. A president. Has now stepped into the same territory that ultimately led senate President Nixon resigning the office President Nixon was an unindicted co conspirator. But certainly a different set of facts. But this investigation is now starting. To put the president in serious legal cross hairs and see them he should be worried and the whole country should be were. Certainly they'd be impeachable offenses because even though they were committed before the president became president. They were committed in in in in the service of Freud you only obtaining the office that would be the the that would be an impeachable offense. So Mary Bruce you what are you hearing out there today one day after. One day after this weekend really of people absorbing the news the president as basically an unindicted co conspirator. With when Michael Coyne in the stormy Daniels payment matter in the through the federal election laws. I've been violated there is there are serious talk about launching an in him an impeachment probe just based on. That time. I think what's important to point out is what likely incoming chairman their Nadler said that next which is not only that that this possibly could be an impeachable offense but that does not necessarily mean that they would make them wolf here. To impeach because just got something they think rises to the level of being an impeachable offense doesn't necessarily mean that house members you'll take that step. And that's an important distinction because a rubber democratic leaders here for months have been staying. Bit dated they're going to wait to decide on what to do when it comes to the I word. Based opera white comes from Muller's report they want to know Robert Mueller is found before they make any decision there. But what is very clear is that in a couple of weeks when house Democrats are in charge of beer they're going to do everything. Within their power to get to the bottom of this issue and so many others and it certainly is clear also that even if members of congress don't take a remarkable step of moving to impeach the president that his legal woes are certainly far from over. Based of course in particular on what those federal prosecutors in New York revealed last week which is that the president directed his fixer in Michael Connelly and to pay hush money to these two women to keep them quiet about these alleged affairs and that could it mean that the president. Committed felonies and that it puts the president not isn't political but certainly very big legal jeopardy as well. And Mary percent Capitol Hill think he's so much for that reporting let's touch base with Jordan felt so more time back. On this story as well Jordan. The president to pick up where Mary left off has been pushing back of on this suggestion that he was it. Co conspirator in a crime saying today on Twitter that those payments a stormy Daniels the same ones he said. He didn't know anything about or personal payments and if there was any wrongdoing it was simply a legal error on the part of Michael Collins. Yeah and you look how the president points out there that even if it had happened. I when it be a problem forehand that seems to be a copy he adds in a lot of these situations these days. Look the president has already been touting this line of presidential harassment. When we look ahead into January president. Going head to head with the democratically controlled congress expects the president's to really beat that drum and make that case that. Democrats coming after him on. Anything related to you you know. These payments or Russia are distracting from the six SaaS of the country. And we didn't see him really camera that's fine last week when we saw since skittishness in the markets but the president has party. Sad any sadness on the campaign trail that he would blame the Democrats. I'm it would be their fault he sat if they are economic troubles hat I so looked says he the president really. I have pushed back on everything as he always dies. I he will be very Kemp had a very combative. This is only going to get more intense as we look ahead to January tuchman. I think that's true statement or insults thank you so much and the president can say that that it wouldn't have been a big issue than they are private payments. But we now have federal prosecutors saying they think it was a very big deal essentially accusing the president trying to deep fried. Voters trying to be dis honest and voters in the lead up to the election. We're separate prosecutors from the Robert Mueller probe these were entirely different set of people not the seventeen so called angry Democrats and he's been bashing from the past few weeks it's a really interest in that it comes from a separate division of his own Justice Department. Right who are saying that we think this was a crime and we think it was a serious and they put their voice on her interest in and finally today. I was up with us Supreme Court this morning interesting decision interest in move by the Supreme Court declining today to take up. Two interest in cases involving Planned Parenthood and states' efforts Louisiana and Kansas to block federal money Medicaid money. From those organizations and that saint Mary Alice the court basically said we're not gonna hear these cases we're gonna let the lower. Court ruling stand and what those rulings did as they said you have to allow. Medicaid money to go to Planned Parenthood clinics in last there's. Some due process. You know of due process given to 222 the State's into the it to the clinics. Really interest in because conservatives in those two states and elsewhere have been hammering Planned Parenthood trying to come at them from backdoor ways to defund them. Even on these cases didn't deal specifically with abortion. Right didn't lot of ways is a big win for advocates for women's health women's reproductive health. Who have been saying look a lot of people get all kinds of services at Planned Parenthood clinics. They use Medicaid dollars to pay for cancer screenings and birth control and it's not fair to single out these clinics which in many states especially in rule areas are the only clinics. That some women can attend. And and it's not scared to go hot ouster in a roundabout way to got these clinics and and and got the government money that can goats that and that. Really should get to patients to decide which clinics they go to sell a big win in this in these few cases in in this day app for those those supporters of women's reproductive. Should note that three of the conservative justices just a button that I. And I opted dissent in this and matter today up opposed to the fact that the court didn't take the case is here's Justice Thomas writing for a lead on corsets as well these cases are not about abortion rights they are about private rights of action. Under the Medicaid act. And other words he thinks that. Resolving the question presented here that one being whether an individual can actually challenge the State's decision to block money than a technicality. The Planned Parenthood really should be considered by the court. It should be in noted Mary Alice that justice Kavanagh Justice Roberts to a the other courts conservatives actually agreed with the would justices today to say let it alone. Let it stand. Very interesting and ran into the gate for capital. Especially as we're gonna see a lot more cases dealing with these sorts of issues in the coming Aaron in. NN pipeline. Having pioneers and I Sharon. Well that's it for day 690. Of the trump administration if you can believe it here in the in the ABC news briefing room great to have you with us today follow the latest and all these stories of course. Download the ABC news apathy don't have an you can follow us and abcnews.com. Be sure to follow Mary Alice and her clients analysis in the notes each morning you can find it there on the app. For merry Oscar to have you here on Devin Dwyer Washington we'll see tomorrow at 330 Hendrick.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.