Polls show Biden, Trump in a dead heat going into 1st debate

ABC News' Galen Druke, host of the "FiveThirtyEight" Politics podcast, discusses how the numbers provide context to voters' views of the two candidates.

June 27, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live