President Biden calls into Vice President Harris' campaign event in Delaware

Pres. Biden called into Delaware campaign headquarters during a campaign rally for Vice Pres. Kamala Harris, saying he's "going to be working like hell" to support her in her 2024 election campaign.

July 22, 2024

