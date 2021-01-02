Transcript for President Biden to meet GOP senators on COVID relief

We begin with president Biden meeting today with Republican senators hoping to strike a deal on a coded relief package. White House correspondent Karen Travers and ABC news political director Rick Klein join us now for more on this. Karen republicans' proposal is less than half what president Biden. Has asked for so is there enough common ground. Two were together wars as a non starter. They're the White House is certainly downplaying expectations for today's meeting between president Biden and is ten Republican senators. And that the Press Secretary Jen Psaki said today that this is a chance to exchange ideas but she said this meeting she is not about the president accepting any offer so I think taking now off the table right there we shouldn't expect to see any major breakthrough at 5 o'clock today but there are big differences with the two proposals the president one point nine trillion dollar package and now this counterproposal is 618 billion dollars from the republic and things though they ended that are very critical and could be deal breakers are senior right there that didn't the president would like to see 14100 dollar checks sent to most Americans his Republican plan calls for only 1000 dollar checks. And too far fewer Americans Republicans are saying that the push to increase the minimum wage to fifteen dollars an hour is a non starter for them. But there are some good torrential glimmers of hope. The ad to proposals do call for a 160 billion dollars for coded response and that includes vaccine distribution. And several billions of dollars in food assistance for Americans who are struggling right now during the pandemic. The Diane and Terry aids you know not just Republicans who are putting pressure on president Biden saying he's got to live up to this pledge of bipartisanship. He thinking pressure from Democrats who are saying we're ready to go we're gonna move ahead without Republicans this week because we want to get something done. Chuck Schumer and the majority leader has made it very clear that they do not want to repeat mistakes that he feels that the Democrats made back in 20092010. When they tried to work with Republicans and some of president Obama's top priorities. Scaled things down only to see Republicans not vote for the bills in the and. You know we're congress used to know how to do this in its in negotiation right your numbers here are my numbers here maybe there's some in the metal is that the impossible in this day and age president vines called for unity and bipartisanship he has that history. Is this in general something of the past or or is he tries you do have a chance to revive it. Terry this is a pivotal moment in in answering that exact question. If this is Republicans trying to cull lock we're gonna have to see Joseph Biden play some cards here and Houston press really from both sides on this. All of wondered are you going into this a united even trying to find some some good old days are probably more now all that good in the first place for you could get Republicans to work with Democrats. Democrats think that there there's really no sense many of them think there's no sense and even trying to engage in this and in fact it makes it harder to keep the party together. If you go out there and engage with Republicans but what the rhetoric and of that we heard at the inaugural address and through so much of the Biden campaign. Actually means when it comes to governing. The message from these Republicans is look ordeals because here these are the things you can get done tomorrow and the math is so important and so interesting here Terry because. Fifty Democrats plus those ten Republicans that sixty that's enough to break a filibuster the message implicitly carried by these Republicans is look. We can get things we can carry things through the senate people only say yes to what we want. But for Biden of course that could come with a cost and he knows that having to downgrade his ambitions early in his presidency comes with a political costs and also potentially. Comes at a cost him his efforts to fight Colvin defining battle of his White House. And president Biden also signaled support for passing the package through budget reconciliation. If negotiations fail are very neighbors asked white house Press Secretary if that meant that Biden. Has abandoned hopes for bipartisanship. This is her response. I think it's hardly an abandoning of bipartisanship leader Schumer and speaker Pelosi people said they would also like it is to be bipartisan. We'll see what comes out of this meeting today and if there are good ideas to put forward. We'll put four of them there's still time to do exactly that. So Karen how does that reconciliation process work and what do you think it would mean for Biden's hopes of unity and bipartisanship. Gets a reconciliation is a mechanism that the Democrats could now use to bring that magic number to get the coded relief package pass from sixty. Down to a simple majority which means they could get it done as Rick pointed out they keep all of there should Democrats on board and everybody holds rank. So it's essentially limiting the filibuster on something like this and we saw this happen before Republicans have used this before they did it with the tax cuts for president trump. You know the one thing is notably here from the White House it they're saying that. You do reconciliation. And that just changes the number from sixty down in a simple majority but that you Republicans can vote for the eventual bill they're still could be bipartisanship. Now there is a lot of push back on that say the white house press briefing you know questions about how old in the process is in bipartisan that's just hoping to get some votes in me as. But the White House is insisting that no matter how do you get there doesn't mean that Republicans are prohibited from voting for this. And I think you'll still see then president Biden trying to do the outreach the sales pitch no matter what. Past the Democrats in the senate choose to take on this bill. And Rick all of this is happening as the senate prepares her former president trumps second impeachment trial stemming from them. Insurrection is to tack on our capital so. About now or we're hearing trump fired that original legal team that he had in part are reporting says because he wanted that team to argue. That there was election fraud he's got a couple of new lawyers. What do you make of this. Well he doesn't have the eighteen more the B team at this at this phase beat the White House lawyers those involved in his first impeachment trial a year ago they didn't wanna be part of this the second wave of lawyers in part recommended by senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina they are out as well the individuals that are now on board include dealt one man whose law firm was just recently suing the drug administration over over the Postal Service. Thought he also happens to be perhaps best known for failing to prosecute. Bill Cosby as a local attorney it is prosecuting attorney in Pennsylvania the other lawyer his pronounced publicly that he doesn't think that debt Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide so. This is an odd mix of folks in there they're there they're playing up potentially a pretty easy hand we know the Republicans. Are on record of 45 of them last leasing this whole trial. Is he's not even constitutional. That might be easy way to go just a tip to stick to that but if the president. Wants a defensive re living gates the false claims the lives that helped contribute. To that the awful events a month ago at the capitol he is going to find a lot more resistance and it might be just a smarter legal strategy to keep this relatively simple. Oh yeah is it tough client I don't think there's anything. Any doubt about that Rick Klein and Karen Travers. Thanks for that report.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.