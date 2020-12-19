Transcript for President-elect Joe Biden introduces climate team

We begin by saying good afternoon. Then today I'm. Pleased to announce a team that will lead my administration's ambitious plan to address exit sense of threat of our time. Climate change. Attention usually. Like other fellow cabinet nominees and appointees members of our environmental and energy team are brilliant qualified. Tested and they are barrier busting. Today the announcement we will make this is the sixth African American the sixth of African American members of our cabinet which is a record. After day our cabinet won't chest. Had they won or two precedent breaking appointments but well. Including today's long overdue appointment. The first native American cabinet secretary. And welcome welcome welcome and re routed through this. Already there are more people off colored our cabinet and handicap could ever. More women than ever. The Biden Harris cabinet it will be historic. The cabinet that looks like America. The taps into the best of America that opens doors and includes the full range of talents we have in this nation. Like the rest of the team today nominees are ready on day Warren. Which is essential because we literally have no time to waste. Just this year. Wildfires burned more than five million acres in California. War and Washington State. Across the west. Or roughly this size in the entire state of new jurors. Literally burned to ground intense and powerful hard case. Tropical storms. Pummeled Florida Louisiana. North Carolina. Across the gulf along the East Coast. Record floods her case speed when storms and severe drought. Ravaged the midwest. And more Americans. See and feel the devastation in big cities small towns I'm coastlines and farmlands. In red states in a blues. Look billions of dollars of damage. Homes and memories washed away. Small businesses closed for good. Crops and farmland destroyed through next generation of family farmers. And just last year the Defense Department. Reported the climate change is a direct threat to more than two thirds of our military operational critical installations. In the world particularly in the United States and this could well be a conservative estimate. And so nobody climate and health calamities. Are colliding all wants. It's not just apparent that make it keeps people inside. Its four air quality. Mobile studies showed air pollution is associated with the increased risk of death from Crowe and ninety. Folks. We're at a crisis. Just like going aid to be unified nation in response to Covert nineteen we need a unified national response to climate change. Need to make the mob move with the urgency it demands. As you would during the national emergency. And from this crisis. From these crises I should say. We need to seizing the opportunity to build back and build back better than we were before. That's of this administration is going to do the help of these people. You know we think about climate change. We think jobs. Good paying union jobs. Key plank of Arbil back better company an economic plan is building a modern climate resistant infrastructure. And it clean energy future. We can put millions of Americans the work modernize and water transportation. And energy infrastructure to a standing and backed him extreme weather. We think about renewable energy. We see American manufacturers America workers racing to Lee the global market. We she farmers making agriculture first in the world to achieve net zero emissions. In getting new sources of income in the process on the far. We see small businesses and master electrician is designing and installing. Innovative energy conserving buildings and homes. We're gonna reduce electric consumption. And save hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in energy costs. And we will challenge every one every one to step up. We bring America back back in the Paris agreement. To put us back in the business of leading the world on climate change again. The current administration reversed the Obama Biden fuel efficiency standards. And take big oil companies over America workers. Our administration will not only bring those standards back. We'll set no admissions standards. And our workers are ready to meet today. We see American workers build and is stalling over 500000. Electric vehicle charging stations across this country. We see American consumers switch into electrical vehicles through rebates and incentives. And not only that the federal government owns and maintains an enormously to vehicles. We're a harness the purchasing power of our federal government. To make sure we're buying clean electric vehicles that are made in sourced by union workers right here in America. Altogether. Missile made 1000001. Million new jobs in the American auto industry. We will do another big thing. Put us on a path of achieving a carbon pollution free electric sector by the year 2035. That no future president. Can turn back. Transforming American electric sector to produce power went out carbon pollution. Will be the greatest prayer two job creation and economic competitiveness in the 21 century. Not to mention the benefits to our health and on barn. We need to get to work really got its work right away. We'll lead scientist at national labs migrant university's historic black colleges. University. And I hate the technology needed to generate store and transmit this clean energy. We need Asian shares to design the workers the matter faction. Will need our workers welders installment. Accelerated become the world's largest exporter of these technologies cragey even George. We know how to do this. Obama Biden administration reduced the auto industry. And she said she rescued the automobile industry. While reducing pollution. And it's the same time help retool. We made solar energy cost competitive with traditional energy. Whether arise more than a million homes. Recovery Act made record clean energy investments and buying the billion dollars. And everything from Smart grid systems to clean energy manufacture. Who do it again. This time bigger faster competitive. Wall Street bill one point five million new energy efficient homes and public housing news that will benefit our communities three times over. Fire Levy. The affordable housing tracts are increasing energy efficiency and are reducing their racial wealth gap. We took homeowners. Re create more than a quarter million jobs right away. To do things like working to we're plugging. The 3200000. Abandoned. Oil and gas wells. That EPA says posts in the ongoing threat to health and safety of our communities. They're going to be good paying union jobs doing. Rule launch new modern day civilian concorde. To heal our public lands. And make us less vulnerable wildfires floods. I believe that every American has a fundamental right to brief clean air drink clean water. I know that we have Philip. Know what we have a feel that right for a generation. Or mortar places like cancer Alley in Louisiana. Right here in my state road route not. The Delaware cart. Fulfilling this basic obligation all Americans especially low income white black brown and native American communities. Too often don't have the clean air clean water. It's not going to be easy but it's actually necessary. And we are committed to us. We are committed to facing climate change. By delivering environmental justice. Deserved pie in the sky dreams these are concrete actionable solutions. And the team's gonna get done. The secretary of interior I nominate congressman Deb out. She's a Pueblo people. Only 35 generations. New Mexico. And she's from a military family. Her mom also Pueblo serve the United States navy. Her data Norwegian American marine now buried in art. A single mom she raised a child while running a small business. When times were tough relied on food stamps. Congresswoman Helen graduated from law school and then got involved in politics. Public life two years ago she became one of the first native American woman to serve in the United States congress. She serves on the Armed Service Committee. In the Canadian natural resources. And chairs a Subcommittee on National Parks forests and public lives. Which I have an incredibly suit sincere interest. Where she learned. She learned she earned the respect. Broad coalition of people from tribal leaders to environmental groups to labor. As the first native American cabinet secretary in history of United States of America. Should be true stewards of our national parks. And natural resources. And all mormons. The federal government has long broken promises native American tribes went on this land since time of war. Her appointment comes from and how. Will help me strengthen the nation to nation relationship. I'm honored to accept chief Willie might Calder to accept this critical role again thank you for humans. For secretary of energy. I nominate. Governor Jennifer grant. First woman wears Jennifer. Fact there. He's a great friends well first woman never served as governor of Michigan. In 2000 largely face the collapse of the defining ministers state in the nation. Well I saw firsthand how she'd respond. She bet on the auto workers. Should bet on a promise. To clean energy future. Her leadership helped rescue the autumn development industry United States Mac help save a million American jobs. Helping Detroit back. Governor grandma always just like the state she's led so efficiently effectively for eight years hard working resilient forward pick. So who not only capable of solving their problems. But someone who sees the opportunities the future. Always always theorized these aspirations of working people. We've become friends over it together. Throughout her career. She's worked state city's business. And raped promote clean energy future. New jobs new industry. Leaders were affordable energy. I rise compared to bring that vision faith. In America to partner. A future watch. For administrator Barbara protection daisy I nominate Michael Reagan. Michael is proud son of North Carolina. He turned to passion for exploring the woods and waters and inner coastal plain. Into a deep X for expertise and environment science. He got to start the PA serving and would vote Democrat and Republican administrations. Working and everything from reducing air pollution to improving energy efficiency. He currently serves as secretary of north Carolina's department of equality when the governor told me how wonderfully it was I don't think he expects that contract steel. Com governor thank you very much room putting up a point Barnwell qualities brought to people cross the public and private nonprofit sectors helped build new clean energy economy. Creating quality jobs confronting climate should. He led the charge to clean up the Cape Fear river contaminated. For years by dangerous toxic chemicals. He created north Carolina's first board of its kind to address environmental justice and equality and equity. It helps lift up front line in front front line defense line communities there those communities live. Along. Literally have fences. Separating them from the plants that are polluting chemical and other plants that are polluting. Helps lift up those Frontline defense large communities who carried the burdens of industrial progress for much too long. Without Sharon need to benefits. Michael would be the second African American official in the first African American men serve in this position. He shares my belief in forming consensus. And finding common purpose. She's later go respect EPA's. Place as the world's premier. Premier Environmental Protection Agency and reassert that. As the world premiere ages. It's safe cars or entire plan protects our lives and strengthens our country for all Americans. And share their. Council only environmental quality. Nominated for an won't bring more. Accomplished public servant. For an environmental lawyer. Daughter are working class family who has dedicated her life to solving most complex environment challenges facing America. She served in both democratic and Republican administrations. Helping safeguard our public lands helping helping communities Manning's natural resources possible. Chair of the C chair and of CEO. Council of economic equality I'm asking herder coordinate our environmental efforts across the entire federal government. To solve some most persistent environment problems America face. Granted it would be the first African American official to hold this critical position. We are fortunate one of the most widely respected environmental leaders in the country except that the cold serve again. Thank you thank you thank you thank. To service the first ever. National climate lives by the way. We're back we're talking about the environment and I turned and said. This particular person's forgotten or about the environment most people not. I was really I would insure issued who have put the first ever national climate advisor. Led the newly formed group formed to leave the newly formed white house office domestic policy. I moved Forney in Gene McCarthy. She knew it was the former EPA administrator in this role she led the office. It shows how serious eye and ask her to come back and shows how committed she is to Buehrle back. She's got more than twenty years of experience since its policy won't people first. Problems Allred a coalition build. As EPA administrator shoes is to mount carrying out there Obama Biden climate action. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Getting toxins out year reprieve. Conserving critical water source. She led our effort to help lower carbon emissions. Of existing power plants and power plants in future. I'm very doing the necessary work here at home she helped us rally the world of the Paris Club records. Today. And ask inured to take a singular focus. And carrying out the ambitious climate agenda here at home. Working with more special envoy former secretary of state John Kerry who meets our climate differed little world. I'm grateful grateful that she agreed to it looking forward working long shuttered. He should drive her crazy as vice president always call me ask you all of these questions. And end she's thinking might that was you do is present. And to serve. To serve as our national climate advisory weren't. Ali. Sandy. That is age he's and then only you could Kobe bid this question last one. He served as the top top climbing vice president Bob would be the office of management budget. In the domestic policy counts he helped draft and implement our climate action plan and secure the Paris climate. He's currently serves as New York deputy secretary of energy environment. In the states chant Rudy of climate policy from its. He's helping to create jobs generating solar wind power. Jobs building electric charging stations in a more modern great all climate action grounds science economic and public. If he's in the murder is an immigrant from Pakistan who grew up in the Rust Belt outside Erie Pennsylvania. I was the better the state northeast and Scranton. In Pittsburgh area we all can decide. He knows. He knows we can beat climate crisis we can do with jobs. He knows he can deliver environmental justice revitalize communities as well. Too often overlooked forgot. And every day you'll walk in the White House know the world is looking for a mere. I stayed each one of thank you for answering the call. Thank you to your families. We cannot do this without them could do without you to cruise civil surged at the agency's. I know they've been you felt forgotten for a long time we look forward to work through here. Once again carrying out your department's mission and honor and integrity the office isn't the act your organization your vote. Into the American people. Yes the goals I've played outer bulls. Beat challenger Eric don't. But I want you know. We can't do this. We must do this and we moved it. We are lyric. There's new theme we can't do we do to get. I say you know all you god bless you all may god protect our troops and only through loose. This team started to our next secretary of interior. Congressman. Or injuries Wednesday. Thank you. I'm proud to stand here on ancestral homeland of their monopoly tribal nation. President elect and vice president elect are committed. To a diverse cabinet and I'm honored and humbled to accept their nomination. As secretary. Of the interior. Earning up might not just about household. Eighty Theres. I'd like has not been easy I struggle with homelessness. Relied on food stamps and raise my child as a single mom. He struggles give me perspectives. So that I can help people to succeed. My grandparents who were taken away from their families as children and sent to boarding school in an effort to destroy their traditions and identities. Maintained our Pulitzer. This moment is profound and we consider the fact that a former secretary of the interior once proclaimed. His gold quotes. Civilized or exterminate acts. I'm the living testament to the failure of that horrific ideology. I also stand on the shoulders of my ancestors. And all the people who have sacrificed. So that I can be here. My dad was the US marine and no matter where we are stationed. He made sure we spent time outdoors. Time with my dad in the mountains around at each spent time with my grandparents in the cornfield that would unit. Well need to respect the earth and to value our resources. I Carrey goes values with me everywhere. I'm a product of their resilience. As our country faces the impacts of climate change and environmental injustice. Interior Department has a role to address these challenges. President elect's goals driven by justice and empowering communities. Where children the curtains I've environment or negligence. And we will ensure that the decisions at interior. Well once again he driven by science. We know that climate change can only be solid with participation. Of every department's. And every community. Coming together. In a common purpose. This country can and will tackle Vince check. About conservation. Are woven in with just as good jobs. And closing the racial wealth and helped acts. This historic moment or not go by without acknowledgment. I've been many people who believed in me over the years. And have the confidence in need for this position. I'll be fierce for all of us are our planet. And all of our protected lands and I'm honored and ready to serve. Thank you again. Mr. President elect. Met him I president elect's end. Thank you for your confidence. I bring my gratitude. And that of the loves of my life. Husband and best friend and partner Dan her and my. Glorious children and their equally magnificence. Spouses. Honor and a Lexus CC and on the and Jack. My commitment to clean energy it was forged in the fires. I was the governor of Michigan. As the right it's that president elect said. During the Great Recession. When. It. Struck and pushed our auto industry's. Which is the lifeblood of Michigan. To the brink of rhetoric collect act should. Workers' group losing their jobs through no fault of their own to banks wouldn't land at. People were losing their houses are unemployment rate in Michigan when it's 15% in Detroit it was twenty H. Percentage. Watch then thankfully. Has now. Helped with on the way. Joseph Biden. And the Obama administration. Worked with us to rescue the auto industry and the million jobs that are attached to it. They worked with us to retool and other electrify. Detroit which. For the future of course and should diversify Michigan's economy. On the premise of this promise seeing a future. In clean. Energy. So today in the midst of another. Harrowing crisis. Clean energy remains. Among the most promising. Jobs and economic growth sector infant girls. Over the next two decades. Countries and companies are going to invest trillions. Trillions not just billions trillions. And electric cars batteries and wind turbines solar panels and energy efficient appliances energy efficient buildings. Are gonna upgrade their electric rates using Smart technology. Millions. Of good paying jobs are going to be created millions. Where. Where will those jobs the they're going to be in China. Or in the other countries. That are fighting tooth and nail to corner the market on this. Hopeful electric. And clean energy future. Or are they it's those jobs going to be here in America. A path to building back. Those products here. Stamping them made in America at exporting them around the world. We can win at those jobs for American workers with the right policy we can't. And I know what those jobs will mean for both the planet. And for those workers and families. I'm not proud tipped a Danny US citizens now for forty years. But I arrived here as a Canadian immigrants at age four rocked by parents. Seeking. Opportunity. My mom is eight funny and fierce. Irish Welsh new fee. Born in new farmland. Which is the Canadian province are East Coast to fishing Robin's egg all of Iraq. Like many women in her generation. She didn't go to college. She married a great man my dad. Passed away earlier this Europe as cerebral hemorrhage. My dad was born and a girl. Canada and eight wide cabin. With no running water. And no extreme poverty. His father my grandfather. Emigrated to Canada. When from sweeten. During the Great Depression. Again seeking opportunities but when my grandfather could not find. A job to support his young family. In desperation. I grandfather shot himself. Leaving my grandmother aunt Ree young children. In dire poverty. My father was three years old. When that happens. And when he was eleven my dad found worked at a sawmill. Never stop working. In married my mom. They came into America. Or work. And despite not having a college degree I had a hard working gentle. Father. Got a fair chance that he was looking for. In America. It started out at the bank teller and he retired as head of the bank. And it's because of my family's journey. And my experience in fighting for a hard working Michigan families. I have become. Obsessed. Obsessed. With creating good paying jobs in America. In the global economy. Obsessed. With seizing the opportunities. That a clean energy future will provide or American workers. So we couldn't stand on the sidelines and let other countries beat us to these opportunities are we can get in the game. And I am so ready and honor coats. Bet you are putting me on the field but this easing team. Tick helped create those jobs in every pocket. Of this country. And especially. In the hardest hit places. And for the people were still waiting on the fear chance. Of being. Thank you for tapping me to work on their behalf. Mr. President elect. Adam vice president. Thank you missed opportunity. Rhonda but that's out hunting fishing. And my father and grandfather east and North Carolina. I developed a deep love and respect. The outdoors. And a natural resource that's. But I also experienced respiratory issues that require them to using Taylor. On days when pollutants in allergens or especially bad. I've always been curious about the connection between our environment and our health. How the world around us contributes to or detracts from our enjoyment of life. So after completing my education in an Marmol science. There was one place in particular that I want to work. The EP yet. When I started that first summer internship. I'm never a match. That one day I would be nominated to lead an agency as this administrator. So this opportunity. Willis it's green country. Since the start of my career Michaels have been the same. To safeguard. A natural resources. To improve the quality of our air and out water. To protect our families and our communities. And to help them seize the opportunities. Of a cleaner healthier world. Now I'm honored to pursue those bills along sat leaders who understand what's at stake. Where president elect biting called out the plight of the it's like communities join that campaign. He made it clear that we would no longer just deal with the issues up to the its line of these facilities. But that we would actually see the people on the other side of those steps. He's already backed up that commitment assembling a team that reflects America. And I'm proud. President elect as a fellow HB CU graduate in this administration. Together this team will ensure that it armaments justice and human impacts. Our top of mind as the tackle is tough issues. After nearly a decade at the EPA. I know first change the remarkable dedication and talent of those careers that. And as a state official. I understand how actions from EPA can help or hurt local efforts. We're going to ensure that EPA is once again a strong partner for the State's. Not a roadblock. We will be driven by our convictions. That every person in our great country. At the right to clean air clean water and a healthier life. No matter how much money to add that it's. The cholera this scheme. Or the community that they live. We will move with a sense of urgency on climate it's. Protecting our drinking water and enact an arm won't justice frame work that empowers people in all communities. But we also know that these challenges can't be solved our regulation alone. And we also know that armor protection. And equal economic prosperity. Or they are not mutually exclusive. They go hand in. We needed all hands on deck approach. From industry to individuals. Finding common ground to build back better for workers. For our communities. Our economy and yes or our planet. And that's what we'll proceed. To get. A look forward to continuing this work on behalf of the American people suspected. Good afternoon. Mr. President elect. Adam our panel lacked. But madam vice president elect I am honored and humbled by the trust you've placed in me. And I look forward to getting to work but this incredible team. I'm especially grateful for the chance to return to public service. At a time when agency person now are looking or optimist. And so many communities are struggling under the weight of persistent. Interwoven. Rice. I know first hand. The challenges that every day people face when one unexpected illness or expense can up and economic stability of a I grew up in the working class community of Waterbury Connecticut. Town not so different. And Scranton Pennsylvania. I know the faces of the marginalized. And I appreciate. It challenges of urban loose. While while the words climate change and environmental injustice we're not hard but now killer back then. The evidence that they're impacts with all around. In that setting there was plenty of opportunity. To work to make a difference in people's lives. My parents and particularly my their dedication to tackling community challenges was I don't mean work. Circus in all its forms with a sense. They taught me to be your problems are. To recognize that each of us is blessed with different talents. And we are all called to bring those gifts to air. In what ever it wherever we are to work with anyone and everyone to make things better and communities. That we share. This has been the driving force and the guiding principle of might your. I earned a high school scholarship. That changed the course of my life. I became the first person in my family to go to cops. I attend at lots. And at each stage I was aware of how different the world like teen from what's from the one I was enter. I didn't set out to specialize in environmental issues. Once I started I was always mindful of the practical implications of the decisions. As a staffer at the Connecticut commission on human rights I learned that environmental protection and ensuring the health and well being of all communities. Had to be reconciled. It is essential. That we deploy Smart and human. I'll humane policy to help communities. Pulled themselves back from the acts. And improve the health security and prosperity appeared. The bill back better plan is poised to breathe new life into the council on environmental. Seats you will work with a broad range of partners on a broad range of issues. Tackled the full breath a climate change. For his aired the natural treasures of our nation. Center environmental justice. And help more communities. Overcome legacy and back. It's. I am grateful. So the president elect and vice president lacked for elevating this work and lifting up the communities. Where it won't make the most of its. Thank you for the opportunities. If the president elect. Vice president elect. Thank you so much for this opportunity to serve. And to work aside and wish this incredibly talented team. You know the issues have been taking on in this role. Very personal to me in they have been for as long as I can. As keen listeners who we already have guests. That I grew up in and around the city of Boston. My dad was a teacher in the Boston school system from Logan forty years. And my mom waitress that local doughnut shops. You know looking back. I guess for Euro lower and middle class fee only but we didn't know what. On instead of big expensive vacations. My sisters and I did our Ed ensuring. In our own backyards playing in the woods hopes that take that iiroc playing in the woods and around pawns in our hometown. A beach state from my family. Was this win and Boston proper. And at that point in time admit coming out of the water with oil and all the things stuck to last skin. So what have to dry and clean ourselves all at the same time. All that was back in the sixties before the first Earth Day. But we knew managed in Boston hopper today is terrific. But. All I can think of is back when I was in grammar school and the nuns. Used to John popped in say run closed the windows in your classrooms. Because when that when the rubber factory across the street. Started to. Its view on chemical stench is into the air it would come wafting into our classroom. And next now kept us from recess. More days than I am my teacher at the kid to remember. So I she get out early that there was just it in intrinsic connection. Between our environment. And our health in an understanding drew me into a very long career of public service. Which I will never regret not always cherish. And I did it because trying to help families in communities just like my. And those who are facing certainly much steeper. And more insidious legacies of environmental. So they could overcome. The challenges that while holding them back. Environmental protection. Is pot of my moral fiber. It's what I live for. And I'm proud of the progress that we've made a cross the United States and arm out of the work. That I did for many years at local and state governments. As well as at each day to make sure our air and water works with clean. To make communities safer. In more livable. And begin to confront the crisis. Of climate change and I'm he had today because climate change. Is not only a threat to the planets. It is a threat to our health. And how well being it's a threat to people everywhere. And the precious natural resources. That we'd depend on. Defeating this threat is the fight of our life times. In on the success. Or require the engagement of every community every sector in our nation and every country in the world. But the opportunities. To act on climate change right now she'll meet with incredible optimism. With hope. With energy hand excitement. We not only have the responsibility. To meet this moment together we have the capacity. To meet this moment together. The president elect has put together the strongest climate when he and ever raised to this level of leadership. It we're high eases to the incredible. Moment of opportunity we have to build back better for our health fought jobs. Infant communities. That have been systematically. Disadvantaged. Feat years. It will be my incredible honor. To help turn this plan. Intel promises checked. I'm mind Schilling. Every potter by government working directly with communities. And hunter's single force of science and the values. Of environmental justice. To build a better future for my to its ferries soon to be three little grandchildren. And three generations. Of Americans to come. So thank give to this opportunity. To help put Americans back to work and innovative. Good paying clean energy jobs. To improve the health of black communities. In to help clear the path. For people in every home town in America to live brighter. Cleaner and look vibrant lives. Thanks. Thank you president elect Biden and vice president elect Harris. I am deeply honored to answer your call to serve this nation that bet I love. Especially. At this moment of consequence. For our planet. And for the people who live here. Apparel of the climate crisis. Is already evident. Oh we can also see the promise. In the jobs. Casting and machining. Installing. And rewiring. Flooring new foundations. And building new industries. And in the possibility. Of repairing communities. Horror. This is where pollution. Has been heavy. An opportunity. Has never quite reached. Mr. President elect and madam vice president elect you campaigned on delivering that promise. I'm mounting a response eat all to the existential threat. That we face. Not only by listening. To the science. But also by invigorating the economy. Revving up manufacturing. And innovation. Spurring good change union jobs. And advancing justice. Long overdue. Leading. IP example. Of America at its best. When my parents moved from pockets done to Pennsylvania. I brought two little kids. Are few suitcases. Of dreams. Dreams their kids are living today. John ish my brother. A doctor on the frontlines. Of the Kobe crisis. And me. Moving to the front lines of the fight against climate change. To be healthy. To have purpose. To be able to give back. That is how our parents taught us. To define the American dream. I am so grateful. To be serving alongside the team are you have assembled. Grateful for Gina McCarthy. Mike guide. And my good friend. For the incredible and inspiring leaders on this stage. And for those with whom will partner. All across. Nor administration. This has been a trying year or. For all Americans. Marked by so much loss. It threw out. You served head bend air for us. And when the pandemic hit closer to home. You were their for me. Mr. President elect. Dat is who you wore. A person of faith and family. Of decency. And goodness. Nor leadership. Gives me hope. My students. Scientists. Imagining and inventing. They give me hope. Young organizers. Mobilizing and advocating. They gave me hope. And to get there I know. We will meet this moment. Thank you. And got question. Good afternoon. A few months ago as wildfires raged across the west I traveled home to California. What I sign that trip and so many others in recent years was heartbreaking. Chart played grams. Homes and neighborhoods in and ashes. Firefighters. Battling fires while their own homes burned to the grant. Brothers should I or else it's. Some of those toxic air anywhere in the world. Two years ago into planning eighteen when I visited communities like paradise California and had been devastated by wildfires. That year's fire season was considered the worst in California history. This fire season was even worse the worst in California's history. And America's history. And of course fires are only one instant. Of our growing climate crisis. In recent years families across the midwest and experienced historic flooding. Up families all along that coast have endured some of the most active hurricane seasons on record. They only in name is storm if it's particularly. Changed its. This year we had in warrant named storms. Than ever before. Our climate crisis. Is not the parts issue. And it is not. A hoax. It is an existential threat. To all of thoughts. Particularly. Or communities. And communities of color who bear the greatest risks. From polluted air. Polluted water. And a failing infrastructure. Many years ago fifteen years I was district's training in San Francisco I created the first environmental justice in this city it was on of the first Arab country. Because I believed then as I do now. Everyone has a right to breathe clean air and shrink clean water. And of course so does our president elect by. Part of the reason I was so proud to join Joseph bite as his running. Was because he was proposing that the mouse ambitious climate plants in history. A plan to secure carbon pollution free electricity by 2030. It's. A plan to achieve net zero emissions no later than its when he fifty. A plan to invest in a clean energy future. And create millions of good paying union jobs along the way. And the team that president elect Biden and I are announcing Tuesday we'll help make that plan a reality. These are some of our country's post seasons public servants and climate experts. They have experience. Mastering the most effective ways to get things done. When it comes to climate change its. They recognize the importance of bringing together the private sector and organized labor together with governor. To meet these challenges and to confront this crisis head on with our allies and partners around the world. And they are compassionate. Leaders. Who understand that cults. Addressing climate change is about building safer communities. And healthier communities. And the rioting. Communities. For all of marriage it's. These public servants reflect the very best of America. And they are the teen queen me to meet this urgent champs. In his swimming fifteen. Encyclical. A holy father Pope Francis wrote quote. Humanity Stiller as the ability to work together. In building Arab comment. Starting on January 20. We will work to heeded those alerts and come to get act. Here in our country and around the world. To bill and protect our common home. It generates its ticker. Thank you Mr. President let.

