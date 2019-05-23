Transcript for President Trump denies having a tantrum during infrastructure meeting

An out to Washington where a lot is going on president trump is denying that he had a temper tantrum after storming out of a meeting on infrastructure. And he's refusing to work with Democrats unless they stop investigating it meanwhile this morning congress. One step closer to obtaining the president's financial records ABC's Mota coasts are Abdi has the latest tracking it all Mona good morning. Good morning to name sources telling BC news that the president arrived to late show no hands. And told democratic lawmakers that he also work with them on infrastructure trade and the farm bill. As longs they stopped their investigations. Hopes of getting anything done before Tony twenty in Washington. They did quickly when the president stormed out of the meeting with democratic leaders. After only three minutes so I came here to do a meeting on infrastructure were Democrats. An angered president trump then headed straight to the Rose Garden to explain what set them off. I just saw that Nancy Pelosi just before a meeting made a statement that we believe that the president of the United States. Is engaged in a cover up. I don't do cover ups. Trump referring to a comment House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made earlier that day as she left a closed door meeting with her party. The president went on to say he would not work would Democrats on any issue. Until we stop investigating him. You can go down. The investigation track. And you can go down the investment track or the track of let's get things done for the American people. Senior level administration sources telling NBC news some aides close to the president tried to stop him from holding that Rose Garden press conference. After the blow up Pelosi doubled down on her comments this president. Is obstructing justice. Anything caged in a cover up. And that. Could be an impeachable. The house speaker said she was looking forward to working with trump on it infrastructure deal but in a letter to her colleagues she accused him of telling the public quote. Temper tantrums for some reason and maybe it was lack of confidence on his part. That he really. Couldn't. Come match. Of the greatness of the challenge that. We have. And today as you mentioned the president took to Twitter overnight two deny having a ten trump. Democrats say that the president was never serious about negotiating an infrastructure deal putting to a letter that he sent democratic leaders before policies comments. Where he. Where he says that history deal must come first genetic Kenneth at Chuck Schumer saying those investigations are going on three weeks ago Mona thank you.

