Transcript for President Trump hosts Polish President Andrzej Duda

Thank you very much everyone please take. They in the Rose Garden. And I want to thank everybody for being here with us. We all know what a wonderful country in a great country Poland this. And it's. My honor to have a friend of mine here president do Poland who. Has done an incredible job and I do believe he has an election coming up and I do believe he'll be very successful. So thank you very much in all of your representatives thank you very much for being here. Is that there are times that we've hosted president Canada. The First Lady and I also cherish our remarkable visit to Poland three years ago that was in and amazing event. We had an event because it was a speech and lot of people watched that speech. Is a very historic. Moment. And an important moment for our our two countries the American polish people enjoy one of the world's oldest strongest and most enduring friendships. Polish pages battle by our side to secure American independence. American and polish warriors fought and died together to defeat the Nazis and world ward two the United States stood shoulder to shoulder. With Poland and it's courageous struggle against Communist oppression. Our bond has been forged and battled sealed in blood and strengthened by our shared cultural values. The United States and Poland are united by our firm conviction that western civilization is advance. Really am very much advance I think I have to add the cause of human progress beyond measure in that it must be strongly defended and will at all times be strongly defended and we will defend it together. In our meeting today president did and I reaffirmed the vital alliance between our nations. Last year we signed two joint declarations to increase our security collaboration. And we look forward to signing a defense cooperation agreement. Poland recently purchased 32 brand new state of the art F 35 fighter jets the best in the world. And call it is one of only eight NATO members. The others. Some of them haven't done so well in terms of what this supposed to be paying to NATO I tell them all the time and we've gotten them up a lot but that enough but Poland is one of only eight that. It is. Current with the money that they are supposed to be paying it's 2% to percent to very low number.

