Transcript for President Trump says no to virtual presidential debate

Now we want to bring in ABC's Alex for Shea who is following the vice president on the trail today Allen's good morning how is the campaign reacting. To this change by the commission but also the president's decision to opt out of his virtual. Diane good morning CU is shortly after that Fox Business interview where the president said he didn't think. That debate virtual debate was going to be worth his time for the campaign released a statement I wanna read a portion of it to you. President trump won the first debate despite a terrible and buys moderator Chris Wallace and everybody knows it that statement goes on this day. That the presidential debate commission to now rushed to Joseph Biden's distance to buy unilaterally canceling an in person debate is pathetic. Minutes says that the president trump president trump we'll have tested and multiple negative tests prior to the debate so there is no need for this unilateral declaration. Looked as Mary Alice pointed out earlier in the show. The debate is a week from today the president still has co bid so there is no guarantee that he will have tested negative. Multiple times before that debate but they are clearly coming out hard. And died and and and kind of putting down this this virtual debate. And Alex is the president does opt out in this debate doesn't happen that could make last night's vice presidential debate. Even more important what are worse some of the positive standout moments you've got for pens and Harris last night. I think the vice president I mean he's certain his campaign certainly feels that they made their marks whatever comes to. The Supreme Court justice nominee Amy coney Barrett. I think for a couple of shares how when it comes to with the administration's response to corona virus I think in the thought that she was very strong on that and also some of the racial reckoning that we're seeing across the country whenever it comes to. The police involved killings of George Floyd and Rihanna Taylor she had some critical moments there. But it look I mean if it is that going to move the needle here. It's time will tell but not quite sure I think you know a lot of the reflections from last night's debate on what the candidates actually didn't say. And added I'm not know there were quite a few questions that made just some more obviously than others. Either any big weak spots you think were highlighted last night that might require some damage control going forward. But what's interesting is it that Tom is so listener to come here is a question about pat. Packing the courts didn't come from Susan Page it came from vice president paints and so mean that kind of signifies that this is something that's. The vice president it's something that the trump campaign has had his head is as pinpointed. As a pressure point for this biting campaign to answer and then certainly she prohibited from that question. And at the end of her response the vice president said let the record show the ship and answered. And maybe it's something that's president trouble question Joseph Biden at at the next debate I would expect that to kind of continue and then before the vice president is actually do. Pretty interesting that he was asked about. If Roe vs. Wade was overturned. How he would or would you be in favor of certain state abortion laws and is home seeded Indiana. And this is something that the vice president is record on is it's pretty well documented but instead of taking eight victory lap. Keep committed. And so mean that some these kind of speaks to the strums campaign Tom warning two quart woman voters suburban women voters in knowing. That that's something that they need to kind of sure of going into the last the last few weeks of this election right now experts say keep it an interesting thanks.

