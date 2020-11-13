Transcript for Presidential transition turmoil

And president trump is set to speak to reporters for the first time in more than a week today the president has kept a low profile since Joseph Biden secured. 270 electoral votes on Saturday. He's only period in public on veterans day at Arlington national cemetery for the latest on the White House in transition we're joined by eggs news White House correspondent Rachel Scott. From our whole with the beach Delaware that's a rough assignment there Rachel and had let. You covered the trump White House now the president elect so what should we expect to hear from the president president trump. About what steps could we see the administration still change before Joseph Biden's inauguration what are the concerns there oh. Yeah how will president Robert expected to make some remarks out on the vaccine on the work's been planted his administration have been pushing but Joseph Biden is really trying to do all that he can't hit the ground running on day one after he takes the oath of office so what we thought he immediately went into directives focused towards the corona virus pandemic that is something that he wants attack all on day one he's repeatedly. As he was running for residents Ruiz doubled that corona virus passports he named as chief of staff Ron Klain summon that would be a bullet czar during the Obama administration worked as. His cheapest that while he served as vice president and also put together these agency were being teens I wonder plus members that will be castle working with the federal agencies but they don't. Have access to any of that information and the current. I'll White House rotavirus task force did not connected what the president elect's rotavirus caps for all this he got the president. Has yet not conceded the election and it's not just on the pandemic it's also as you know carried issue of national security Joseph Biden and the president elect at this point is not receiving critical intelligence briefings. Republicans up come out and said that he should it needs to get. For the sake of the country which. Not Rachel the culture of drug pres elect Biden's Kobe advisory board and that Merkley told Good Morning America today than a widespread shutdown is unlikely. But that we could see more precise and targeted shutdowns in hot spots we're hearing the transition team on the. Yeah and then back Marty also stressed the importance of testing he said that is something that he feels like United States clued in crew Bonnie says there is that right now with -- testing to that could be really need it the normal communities in this country that there is all -- rapid asking I had to the most vulnerable communities Orton nursing homes to those that are being disproportionately affected by this virus and so the Biden team is stressing that that they want to develop his national testing plan at this point but also watched today on a call with media and the transition team said that they're kind of lacking is a real time information that he would need to tackle this crisis in so while they are preparing this lobby do you have their teens assembled. They are limited and sort of what they can Zhu going forward if they're not getting that critical information. From the current administration here in. Great to one of the really shocking stale years of this time of the government. In when so many people are hurting is there's no stimulus package done and passed it all by congress since. Since this summer really so pres elect Biden god then Sharon this messy fight. How was he. A reaching out to Republicans you get any sense that that a deal is in the offing if and when he'd take if when he takes office on January 20. Yet his cheapest sap Ron Klain says that he has been in touch with Republicans they have been talking but. Look to reality here is dean work with Republicans. As president elect. If they won't acknowledging. The next president of the United States and the reality that Joseph Biden is facing this point what Republicans come out and that he should be receiving those intelligence briefings when it comes to national security each. They're really only but she ample Republicans in the senate that even acknowledged and as president elect even though we are seeing a lot of world leaders due sell as clearly Democrats cabinet ressam Banesha has at this point moving forward with no way this is galway. I assume that going to be a challenge for Joseph Biden another thing here as a long list of things that he wants to accomplish. In office things that he want to do on day one we know he's looking exciting executive orders are still many of those Friday. But the reality here is you a lot of what Joseph Biden once to get it done is going to hang on their balance of this that it and you know we just projected the race they are in Georgia Joseph Biden projected to be the winner in Georgia. But with control of the senate who maintains majority is going. A likely hang on those two run off Greece's first and it in the state of Georgia happening in January. Show much of what Joseph Biden once we get done is going to be contingent on the make up. Of the senate. Absolutely a long road ahead Rachel Scott by the C enrolled with beach Delaware things.

