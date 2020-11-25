Transcript for Presidential transition underway

White House correspondent Karen Travers joins us now from more Karen as we mentioned president elect Biden is set to start getting those briefings on Monday why. In those briefings were what are they looking for and wire those briefing so important to other important. Because they wanna be ready on day one when they step into the oval office on January 20 after being sworn in and day and this is the briefing -- -- all of the threat assessments everything that the United States would be dealing with -- your home and around the world of course we think of the presidential daily briefing we think of national security threats terrorism and international issues. Element -- course of the pandemic and yet this has been a big thing that Biden and his team had been pushing for over the past three weeks that they need to be up to speed on where things stand with the fight against -- in nineteen and that means the production of a vaccine that means the distribution plan and the vaccine because that's going to be coordinated through the military that's on the drug administration has set this up so today we're hearing from the Biden transition team that Monday it will be that first briefing that he -- -- -- and they'll get it somewhere in Wilmington in the secure facility and Karen has -- reached out -- body and announces the election. He has not deny don't think we should be surprised by that and Biden's teen says it's also not the worst thing that those who are not talking beaches below them add the you know old level an official level public health officials public government officials there talked in that's a big deal is here and said earlier you know they're now talking to everybody at all of the agencies commissions within the executive office of the president's that's right there at the White House and that's hundred quickly GSA on Monday night making that official ascertainment of Joseph Biden has the apparent winner and the president elect and in just less than two days they've reached up to everybody's so still a lot of work to be done but the initial contacts have been names. And Karen millions of Americans could face hunger over the holidays in long lines at food banks and just today another 778000. People filed for unemployment benefits. We're adding stand on a relief bill. They don't stand anywhere right now Diane nothing is being done in congress went home for the Thanksgiving holiday without any movement on a renewed stimulus plan which there were negotiations back and forth between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Treasury Secretary Steve minutia and senate majority leader Mitch McConnell over the fall but you know in the seeded moments of that preelection period it wasn't surprising that nothing got done but. Now that the dust has settled on the election there's more of an urgency to do something each day pass that massive bill back in March and they did very quickly he had a lot of not a debate about it the times but since then the debate has been stalled last week Chuck Schumer Nancy Pelosi is said they wanna sit down again with Mitch McConnell and trying to hammer something out in the lame duck but really it's a big issue about numbers they're talking about trillions of dollars Republicans say they're just not gonna get that high now an important wild card factor here in all of this is the president elect Joseph Biden so far has indicated he supports the democratic leadership pushing for that higher number but a big question for his team that we've been talking about is isn't getting something done better than nothing as they wait until January 20 to try and push it through when -- -- -- -- as it's gonna be really hurting for people on questions so many wondering right now Karen Travers thanks for asking it we appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.