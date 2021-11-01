Transcript for Pressure for Trump to resign grows

President's job is facing more calls to step down in the face of an historic second impeachment let's bring in White House correspondent Karen Travers in senior editorial producers tot Johns and Tucci. For more a Karen how does the president planning to spend his final days in office. Yet this is the last full week for president trump and the White House Diana and aids business as usual in some ways the house wants to spend his last full week reflecting on the past four years of Donald Trump's presidency and they're putting forward a schedule of events that they say will highlight the president's accomplishments. While in office tomorrow he's going to travel to Texas to toward the border there should talk about security talk about the border walks more anticipating that he holds events focused on. Foreign policy the economy and the -- in nineteen pandemic but day and the other thing he's doing this week is giving out. A lot of awards two medals of freedom the nation's highest civilian honor given out this week today to a Republican congressman Jim Jordan a fierce defender of the president. And later this week doing and patriots coach bill valid Shaq who is a supporter of the president back in 2016. Already there's a call from one Democrat in Massachusetts that bella check should not accept this award from the president. Presence off Twitter. What's he thinking. Well Bernard right now Terry is is frankly we don't kuwaitis thinking because we can hear that native and we are getting a sense that the EU is incredibly angry and annoying. That Twitter has just ended it we are also hearing from our sources cherry Danish you know in the week that all pull. All whole tax capital just last Wednesday. President is now being cool and his advisors that the oneself pardon and he didn't tell you about last week we'll. And I. Sure is citing those crowds Wednesday on the national president does we consult quite old being exposed to a civil case at any time. We believe that in the next week the president is ending watching. What is happening on Capitol Hill as Carol mentioned there he's trying to do is counter programming and many people sit well hopefully he'll stay quiet you gotta imagine you're at it wants Al. House impeaches him again. God only knows he's gonna doers. And Karen speaker Pelosi is giving vice president Mike Pence today to invoke the 25 amendment or in room the president for office. All or they move forward with impeachment what are the chances of that. Yet an ultimatum from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi but it is highly unlikely that we see that happen and that pants and a majority of the cabinet. Go ahead and meet that moved to remove the president from office now we should note though we haven't heard directly from the vice president that he won't do that but that is silent Dawson says something too now the president and vice president punt of the last night Diane have not spoken and that is striking when you think about what has happened in the last couple of days. The in the president not talking to Mike and since the siege at the capitol last week when pens with inside the building we have not been able to get anybody and parents world to say what things are looking like right now for them or even the pens was working out of the White House today. All right. Johnson and two G Karen Travers thanks very much for that.

