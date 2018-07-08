Primary day in 4 states, special election in Ohio

More
The Ohio special election could be an indicator of what's to come in November.
5:10 | 08/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Primary day in 4 states, special election in Ohio

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57097493,"title":"Primary day in 4 states, special election in Ohio","duration":"5:10","description":"The Ohio special election could be an indicator of what's to come in November.","url":"/Politics/video/primary-day-states-special-election-ohio-57097493","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.