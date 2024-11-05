Protecting the vote amid increased threats

ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports on what’s being done to combat election security threats and misinformation.

November 5, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live