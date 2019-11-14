Transcript for Recanvass in Kentucky governor race

I'm Chris winds in Frankfort Kentucky the secretary of State's office in just around this corner threw distort worry is we're degree candidates at the Kentucky gubernatorial election is taking place. You see the Ayers secretary of state also loaded in Grimes in just over her shoulder is the secretary of state elect Michael Adams Democrat and Republican. Both involved in this. Alison Grimes the Alison Monaghan Grimes secretary of state here has invited Michael Adams to take part as a witness even though he does take office. For another month and a half. So we have Republicans and Democrats both involved in watching what's happening here. What is happening here is the numbers are being transmitted from the 120 Kentucky counts so far we're told by the secretary of state there are no changes involved. Other than some writing information. Nothing impacting government that in or attorney general and be shears vote totals from Tuesday night. The big question is this day wraps that will be will governor mad bad and concede the race to Andy this year and here came out on top on election. I interviewed the governor yesterday and you it was clear that he has no plans to concede until what he says. Is that the public has confidence in the integrity of this process. He says that he still wants to see voter logs and computer data. From election night. This process could play out for some time we expect these numbers be transmitted throughout the day in Frankfurt am personally enjoy watching ABC news law.

