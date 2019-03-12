Transcript for Rep. Duncan Hunter expected to plead guilty to misusing campaign funds

California congressman Duncan Hunter plans to plead guilty today to miss using campaign funds the admission from the six term Republican comes after more than a year of denials. Hunter and his wife are accused of using that campaign money for golf outings that family vacations prosecutors say he spent some of the money on extramarital affairs. And some of the cash was used to fly the family's pet rabbit across the country. Richard also as a public trial would be too difficult for the family's three children. Whatever the time in custody is I will take that hit. It's my hope that the court will not Sims my wife to jail I think it's important that my kids have a monotone. Well hunter came under intense pressure after his wife agreed to a plea deal back in June. He's not saying whether he'll resign but he says he hopes the seat will stay in Republican hands.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.