Transcript for Rep. Elijah Cummings to lie in state at the Capitol

The body of congressman Elijah Cummings school lie in state today the US capitol leaders on both sides of the aisle. Are expected to attend services Cummings die last week following complications from health challenges. He was 68. Baltimore mourners paid respect to their longtime congressman at Morgan state university and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton will deliver remarks at his funeral Friday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.