Rep. Jamie Raskin on Supreme Court rulings, democracy's future

ABC News' Trevor Ault speaks with Rep. Jamie Raskin, Democratic congressman and ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, about presidential immunity and the future of American democracy.

July 1, 2024

