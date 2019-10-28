Former Rep. John Conyers has died at the age of 90

Conyers was the longest serving African American member of Congress in U.S. history.
10/28/19

The family of former congressman John Conyers says he passed away sleeve age ninety. His nearly 53 year tenure was the longest of any African American member of the house he resigned while facing sexual harassment allegations.

