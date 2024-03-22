Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene files motion to vacate Speaker Johnson

"I filed the motion to vacate today, but it's more of a warning and a pink slip," Greene told reporters outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday.

March 22, 2024

