Transcript for Sec.of State Anthony Blinken urges China to play a role in denuclearizing North Korea

China has a critical place in. Working to. Convince North Korea to pursue. Do you authorization China has unique relationship. With North Korea. Virtually all of North Korea's economic. Relationships it's it's straight oh. Or with for growth through. China so it has tremendous influence and I think it has. A shared interest. Vision has an interest. A clear self interest. In. Helping to pursue denuclearization. BQ RK because. It is a source of instability. It's a source of danger and obviously a threat. Two to us and our partners but China as a real interest in helping to deal with its it also has an obligation. Under the UN Security Council resolutions. Up to implement. Hopefully the sanctions at the international community's agree. Are there in response. Two. North Korea's program and to its to its provocations so. We. We look to Beijing to to play a role in advancing what is in I think are militant.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.