Transcript for Secretary of state nominee commits to diplomacy, diversity

It is truly the honor of a lifetime to appear before this committee as pres elect Biden's nominee to be secretary of state. And it's an honor that carry special significance for me for two reasons. First. As you noted I had the privilege of serving its the democratic staff director this committee for six years. Working alongside distinguished a group of senators. Including several are still on the committee today. To advance American diplomacy. And safeguard the interest of the American people. That experience. Gave me an abiding respect for this committee. For its finest bipartisan traditions. For the caliber of its members and staff. For the essential work it does to strengthen US leadership. Around the world. If I have the honor of being confirmed. Those lessons I learned in my years with this committee. Will guide my approach to our work together. The the second point of significance for me is little bit more personal. In addition to my own confirmation. This deputy secretary of state this committee can for my wife Evan Ryan who is here with me today as assistant secretary of state for educational cultural affairs. Confirmed my uncle Alan Lincoln as ambassador to Belgium. And confirm my father Donald Lincoln as ambassador to Hungary. I hope I don't break the streak today in. My family especially my wife and our children John and Lila. Is my greatest blessing. Our tradition of public service. Is a source of tremendous pride. I do that tradition as something of a sacred duty. Payment on the debt that our family owes to the nation. That gave so many of my relatives refuge. And extraordinary opportunities across the generations. My grandfather Marie's point. Founder fusion America. After playing Russian programs. My father's like Europe Lincoln found refuge in America after fleeing the Communist regime in Hungary. My late stepfather. Sam yuppies are found refuge in America after and during the horrors of the Holocaust. Sam was the only survivor among his immediate family and school at 900 children and yelled stock bald. After four years in the concentration camps. At the end of the war. He made a break from a death march into the Berrian woods. And from his hideout. He heard the rumbling sound of the tank. And as he looked out instead of seeing the dreaded iron cross. He saw five pointed white star. And so we ran to the tank. And got to it. Hatch opened. An African American GI. Looked down at him. He fell to his knees and said the only three words that he knew in the English language that his mother taught him before the war. God bless America. The GI lifted him into the tank. Into freedom. Into America. That's who we are. That's what we're represented the world however imperfectly. And what we can still be one writer best. If I have the honor serving as secretary of state. That is the vision that I will pursue. The vision articulated often by president elect Biden obviously informed by his time on this committee I when he said that the United States as a nation at least not only. By the example of our power. But by the power a for example. If confirmed a three priorities would guide my time as secretary of state. First. I will work with you. To reinvigorate the Department of State investing in its greatest asset. The foreign service officers the civil servants the locally employed staff. Who enemy American diplomacy. Final 4% experience. Their passion. Their energy. Their courage. Often far from home away from loved ones. Sometimes in dangerous conditions exacerbated now by the pandemic. They deserve our full support. If I'm confirmed as secretary they will happen. I'm committed to advancing our security and prosperity. By building a diplomatic corps. That fully represents America. In all its talent. And in all its diversity. Recruiting. Retaining. Promoting officers with the skills to contend with funny for century challenges. And who look like the country. We represent. Sparing no effort to ensure their safety. And welding. Demanding accountability. Starting with the secretary of state. For building a more diverse. Inclusive and non partisan workforce. Second. Working across government and with partners around the world we will revitalize American diplomacy. To deal with and take on the most pressing challenges. Of our time. Will show up again. Day in day out. Whenever and wherever. Americans. Prosperity and security is at stake. And will engage the world not as it wants. But as it is a world of rising nationalism. We seeding democracy. Growing rivalry from China and Russia and other off torturing states. Mounting threats to a stable and open international system and a technological revolution. That is reshaping every aspect of our lives especially in cyberspace. But for all that's changed. I believe some things remain constant. American leadership still matters. The reality is the world simply does not organize itself. When we're not engaged. When we're not leading. Then on a two things is likely to happen. Either some other country tries to take a place. But not in a way that's likely to advance our interest and values or maybe just as bad no one does and then you have chaos. Either way that does not serve the American people. I believe that. Humility and confidence. Should be the flip sides. Of America's leadership point. Humility because we have a great deal of work to do it home to enhance our standing abroad. And humility because most of the world's problems are not about us in the first instance even as they affect us and no single country acting along. Even one as powerful United States and fully and effectively address these problems. But will also lack of confidence. With the confidence that America at its best still has a greater ability than any country on earth. Mobilize others for the common good. Guided by this pencils I believe we can't and we will overcome the Coca crisis. The greatest share talents since World War II we can out compete China. And remind the world that a government of the people. For the people can deliver forts keep. We can take on the X a central threat. Posed by climate change. We can revitalize our core alliances force multiplier is our influence around the world. Together we are far better positioned to counter threats from Russia Iran North Korea and to stand up. For democracy and human rights. And and everything we do around the world I believe that we can and we must ensure that our foreign policy is actually working to deliver for American working families. Here at home. Let me conclude if I may mr. chairman of the word about. This institution. Who's resilience and determination. Are on full display in the aftermath of the senseless answering violence. In these halls. Both the president elect and I believe. That we have to restore congress' traditional role as a partner in our foreign policy making. In recent years. Across administrations of both parties. Congress' voice in foreign policy. Has been deluded and diminish. That doesn't make the executive branch stronger. It makes our country weaker. President elect Biden believes and I share his conviction. That no foreign policy can be sustained without the informed consent. Of the American people. You are the representatives. Of the American people. You provide that advice and consent. We can only tackle the most urgent challenges we have if we work together. And I'm dedicated to doing just that and so if I'm confirmed. My commitment is to work with each and every one if you. On behalf of all Americans. Thank you for the time thank you consideration. And look fort your questions.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.