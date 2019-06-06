Sen. Bernie Sanders criticizes Walmart over wages

More
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke on behalf of employees who are lobbying for a seat on the Walmart's board.
0:52 | 06/06/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sen. Bernie Sanders criticizes Walmart over wages
Bernie Sanders confronted Wal-Mart on its home turf. Delivering his message against corporate America at the company's shareholders meeting the presidential candidate was invited to speak by a Wal-Mart employee. He called other retailer to pay its workers at least fifteen dollars an hour and slammed the company for paying its CEO more than twenty million dollars. Despite the incredible wealth of its own right. Wool load pays medio at some point he is starvation which is frankly the American people arson and car. Of subsidizing. The reason. A song of the law just the most profitable corporations. In this country. And wal mart's head responded CEO Doug MacMillan says. There are not perfect but they're listening learning and changing he also said it's time for congress to put a thoughtful plan in place to increase the minimum wage.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:52","description":"Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke on behalf of employees who are lobbying for a seat on the Walmart's board.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"63524905","title":"Sen. Bernie Sanders criticizes Walmart over wages","url":"/Politics/video/sen-bernie-sanders-criticizes-walmart-wages-63524905"}