Transcript for Sen. Bernie Sanders criticizes Walmart over wages

Bernie Sanders confronted Wal-Mart on its home turf. Delivering his message against corporate America at the company's shareholders meeting the presidential candidate was invited to speak by a Wal-Mart employee. He called other retailer to pay its workers at least fifteen dollars an hour and slammed the company for paying its CEO more than twenty million dollars. Despite the incredible wealth of its own right. Wool load pays medio at some point he is starvation which is frankly the American people arson and car. Of subsidizing. The reason. A song of the law just the most profitable corporations. In this country. And wal mart's head responded CEO Doug MacMillan says. There are not perfect but they're listening learning and changing he also said it's time for congress to put a thoughtful plan in place to increase the minimum wage.

