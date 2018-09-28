Transcript for Sen. Dianne Feinstein rails against Kavanaugh's 'aggressive and belligerent' behavior

I'm very disappointed that we're here today voting on this nomination. And specially in light of the testimony that we heard just yesterday. My Republican colleagues spent their time at hearing focused exclusively. On policy. And an partisanship and process. The majority argued that the sexual assault doctor flowers experienced. Was nothing more than a democratic smear campaign. That I am allegedly orchestrating. My staff and I were accused of leaking doctor forged letter which we did not. We or accused of leaking ever merits is letter which we did not. We were said to have refused to participate. In the partisan quote investigation. End quote. Yet it is the Republicans. Who have refused to talk to detonate Ramirez or truly swept it. Republicans also failed. To mention Democrats were not notified. And had no idea as the chairman staff had been communicating. With mark judge. Patrick Smith Leland Kaiser and apparently at least two other individuals. Who had not been named. Instead Democrats learned about this reach when various letters or emails appeared in the press. And one case we learned about the Republican staff outreach at 10 PM the night before the hearing. Ironically. My colleagues on the other side of the aisle have gone so far. As to say this whole situation. Was nothing more than it nefarious attempt at political theater. I understand why they do that. The senate is a political body however I was shocked to see judge Kavanagh take the taint saying tone and strategy. Candidly. In the 25 years on this committee I had never seen a nominee for any position be paid in that manner. Judge Kavanagh used as much political rhetoric as my Republican colleagues. And what's more he went on the attack. He yelled at Democrats for having the temerity. To express our frustration. For not having access to over 90%. Of his record. And said that some democratic members were quote and embarrassment and quote. He accused Democrats of quote lying in wait and quote. And replacing quote advice and consent with search and destroy and co. He even went so far as to say that doctor Ford's allegations. Were nothing more. That quote a calculated. And orchestrated. Political hit. Fueled with a parent pent up anger about president trump and the 2018. Election and quote. And quote revenge. On behalf of the clintons. And quote. On believable. This was not someone who reflected an impartial temperament. Or the fairness and even handedness when we see and judge this was someone who was aggressive and belligerent. I have never seen someone who wants to be elevated. To the highest court in our country behave in that manner. In stark contrast. The person who testified yesterday. And demonstrated. A balanced temperament was doctor Ford she gave powerful testimony. About her experience in being physically and sexually assaulted by Brett Cavanaugh. She started. By saying how she was terrified to be before the committee. Which he felt it was her civic duty tell us what happened tour she recounted her experience. And I quote. I tried to yell for help. When I did Brett put his hand over my mouth to stop me free mailing. This is what terrified me the most and has had the most lasting impact on my life. It was hard for me to breed. And I thought that Brett was accidentally. Going to kill me. And quote. Both Brett and mark were drunken late laughing during the attack. They seem to be having a very good time and end quote another quote threats assault on me drastically altered my line. For a very long time I was too afraid and ashamed to tell anyone details. I didn't want to tell my parents. That I at age fifteen was in a house without any parent present drinking beer with boys. I convince myself. That because Brett did not rape me I should just move on and pretend that it didn't happen and quote. She was poised. She was credible and she should be believed. Unfortunately. Despite reassuring doctor Ford her allegations would be taken seriously. And she would be treated respectfully. That is not what ought to ultimately happen. As I noted in my statement yesterday. Our colleagues on the other side via dial had their minds made up before one word was uttered. A week ago the majority leader declared. Quote in the near future judge Kavanagh will be on the United States Supreme Court so my friends keep the fate. Don't get rattled by all this we're going to plow right through it and quote. This was not about ensuring a fair process. This was about doing that there them. And finally to my Republican colleagues who are so upset about the time it is past let's be clear. Doctor Ford asked for confidentiality. And that's what I did. We all know that if I had referred her allegations to the FBI. Which she would not come forward there would have been nothing to do. The FBI would have had an anonymous allegation. With no name no contact information and no way to follow up. In addition doctor Ford's allegations were referred. To the FBI on September 12 over two weeks ago. If the president and the Republican majority. As for the FBI do an investigation at that time like we asked it would likely be finished by now. And most importantly. When judge Kavanagh has talked of Republicans repeatedly. None of us. Has spoken to or question mark judge Patrick Smith Leland Kaiser or the polygraph examiner. None of things have talked to or questions James Roche. The Linton Brooks Liz swisher Tom cane or Chris Dudley. Not one cent as far as I know has had the opportunity. From. Opportunity to or question. Deborah Ramirez or Chile sweat. My colleagues are right that we should not rush to judgment. And it's not fair to assume Dutch Kavanagh is guilty without gathering information. Plot. It's equally unfair to of heard from a credible poised and brave witness. And simply ignore. What we hurt and move forward immediately. I don't know damper partners I don't know whether her. Allegations are credible. I don't know Judy sweat I don't know whether her public at allegations. Are credible but I do notice. Doctor Ford. Provided credible. Powerful testimony. That deserves to be considered. And not dismissed. As a partisan smear campaign which it was non. In my opening statement yesterday. I talked about the differences between me too and the year of the woman. And I highlighted the series. A sexual assault and harassment. Started out by saying I hoped we would do better. And show women that our country. Our committee has in fact changed. This isn't a political battle for power as Summitt said this is serious undertaking. Was furious allegations. While the Republican strategy is no longer attack the victim. It is ignored the victim. The entire country. Is watching. How we handle these serious allegations. It is in fact a real test for the United States and and for our country. To see how we treat women especially women who are survivors. Of sexual assault. I believe we can do better and I hope we are bad. Thank you. Mr. chairman I'd like to submit for the record a longer statement. That addresses some of the attacks regarding my office is handling of doctor Ford's allegations. And the Republican. Administration.

