Transcript for Sen. Elizabeth Warren ahead of Joe Biden in favorability poll

A closer look at the debate field that is starting to have come into focus for the ABC news Univision debate down in Houston Texas. A not just a couple weeks away we are cutting off the qualification. Opt for that debate tomorrow night so we are 24 hours from the finalize feel we'll get into that. A right now at our deputy political director Mary Alice parks. And Nathaniel rickets joins us from 538 he's been digging into. The latest in the whole leaned that's out there as the candidates start together Mary Alice. As we sort of look at who's going to be on that stage right now thought you know let's just take a big picture look at this is a be the first to date. Are coming out of this summer in the first debate with these stricter. Requirements we've been talking about and a lot on the line for these candidates headed into the fall. Absolutely it could be the first debate where all the candidates are on one states that's a big question right now if no one else qualifies they'll be ten candidates and one night and meant. But the Democratic National Committee sent these higher standards for the fall and that is really what has winnowed the field going in to these debates. Instead of hadn't had a number of donors a hands. For some movement pulls candidates now have to have both they have to have a 130000 unique voters from around. The country as well as demonstrating that they've gotten 2% in the number either early state or national polls only ten candidates apartment able to do that. Yeah and the window to qualify is rapidly diminishing now just over 34 hours anywhere. We don't know how many other polls Rita could come in this in this window but of course there's still a chance to qualify we know the quinnipiac. University poll will come out tomorrow morning at eight so be closely watching that a single of the ten candidates that will be on stage no surprises here so far. Joseph Biden Cory Booker people who judge and their who who we are Castro. Our Connolly Harris Klobuchar work Sanders made this is. I don't know I think there's a big surprise there the Andrea Andrea hang a businessman that hardly anyone knew a year ago or even six months ago. Has RD qualified for this debate when two sitting senators and a sitting governor had not. Out one person that will be closely scrutinized in this debate. Is getting a lot of attention right now on 538 Nathaniel rake its joins us from New York venue because. You've been taking a look at broadly at vive favorable unfavorable ratings of all the candidates out there this summer. And there's one person has been standing out Elizabeth Warren she did well in both debates and now sort of primed for a big moment headed in the Houston worth even. Finding about her popularity and how voters in party elders are seen her. Yes I think important to look at the race a couple of different ways and of course parent call everybody loves the last show Joseph Biden and typically self proclaimed to cinch but in my most recent article it took a look at different kind of cool those are holes candidates favorable and under or it and that was interesting because if you measure a certain way. I am in favor ability rating that is share of voters here I knew Buchanan team early minus the share her view on early to call that Warren has actually happened she had a cluster of people were and a theater really really basically used to be more coins worth more Democrats. Like her than just like her and I slightly a poster writing and Anders. Does that surprise you. Yes it that expensive because it has been pretty wrapped and her car only in a few months that we've seen her start to a clips Bernie Sanders and a number two spot in some of these polls. And a year ago she was taking so much heat from the president over a parts of her backgrounds. And there are a lot of democratic voters essentially is just a little too far left for them it seems like they're trying to buy into this idea that she can win. The womb with the plans slow and steady Gideon a very close look in the annual. What do what do the UU looked at in your analysis which is up at 538 dot com right now is at the fate of Joseph Biden when we talk about Elizabeth Ward and variety zine and in this favorability ratings you note that Joseph Biden has seen a seventeen point plunge. This year he's he's still on top. But potentially a warning sign there. Shrinking. Fernando. Cannot over emphasize that you know he has no right on the orange he'll be second kind of close not particularly great candidate yet you know at the beginning of the year he was seen as. And an uncle Jones that I. And again there at least questions about his record is treatments we have on hand she was extremely popular basically everybody knows there are like sentences. Yeah people don't change their minds wealthier already to an era or age right now is you know what Warren and Sanders has sent it continues it easy to see if that constitute crop and the actual or. Schools and we will be watching that closely Nathaniel rickets for 538 agreed analysis not on that site right now thanks to thank you for joining us Mary Alice before we go. Mystical look at the three candidates democratic candidates were on the bubble and in these next 24 hours waiting to see if they will make the cut off Tom's Dyer who hasn't been around. Front for the newest candidate right afternoon I can't millionaire activist policy Gabbard. Senator commission Gillibrand also. She needs three more polls that seems unlikely. That seems unlikely. Tulsa camera the congressman from Hawaii interesting story because the last few weeks she's an author of the campaign trail she's a part of not army National Guard she was called to active duty. So it's a tricky time for her. I she's also really heavily petitioning the Democratic Party to include some other polls in New Hampshire where she did well. But they aren't part of their links stents party sanctioned polls. I'm not sure she's gonna win that argument that she's making its trying at the party and Toms are likely sent fascinating. A billionaire who went into these early states paid a ton of money for ads really ratchet up his name ID and is gonna qualify like we send some senators and governors. Or not he attribute on the debate stage. It's going to be really I just don't you think. I kneel immediately and hands aren't all that our U I hitting first religion for America Alice parks we'll see. If Tom Starr can pick up that third and final fourth and final poll 2% at tomorrow Merrill's thanks for right very much for that.

