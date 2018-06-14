Transcript for Sen. Ted Cruz previews charity basketball game against Jimmy Kimmel

Saturday night I'm playing Jimmy Campbell won't want. He's company isn't bringing his old TV. No drinking and indeed you go look alikes to back you up for it again you know I will say again and commerce committee yesterday. John. Wish me luck I asked a message on about tagging inning getting news out forming. And he said he said let me know if he's ready to go but given that six like eligible increases your kids Jamie well I'll I don't know. Say this also my mind my name is utterly care. Jimmy Kimmel is gonna dunk on Saturday night. And I'm gonna make a commitment right now under no circumstances would be any doubt on the and it's clean eight will pull the shorts to the ground but he's not getting together.

