Senate votes to kill both articles of impeachment against Alejandro Mayorkas

The Senate voted to kill both articles of impeachment against Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. ABC News' Selina Wang reports from the White House.

April 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live