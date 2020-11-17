Transcript for Senior advisers talked Trump out of striking Iran

This morning new. He BC news has confirmed the trump asked his senior advisors last week for options on attacking Iran's main nuclear site. After report. The president treated back in October that all American forces in Afghanistan should be home by Christmas but the military pushed back against that plan according to ABC's Martha Raddatz. He will not get the full withdrawal. He wanted but this is significant it Afghanistan the troops will be reduced from 4500 to 2500. And in Iraq reduced from 3000 to 2500 this morning some of the president's biggest. Allies are opposing the idea including senate majority leader Mitch McConnell a rapid withdrawal. Of US forces from Afghanistan now. Would hurt our allies and the life. A lot. Of people who wish us harm and senator Tammy Duckworth a veteran of the war in Iraq warns against a hasty withdrawal. It has to be done in an orderly way and to wait as president. Looks like he's trying to do is an order a quick draw down. That means that we won't be properly able to properly remove our equipment for example can you imagine leaving so quickly that you leave behind. Hold capsaicin equipment for the college bound to fall in on. And before he was fired by president trump last week Defense Secretary mark asked for our argued US troops should stay in Afghanistan. Until the Taliban reduces the number of attacks it's been launching Mona. Elizabeth thank you don't.

